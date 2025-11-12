I Wanted To See What’s Capable With An Iphone X Camera

Mobile phones tend to get overshadowed by expensive DSLR cameras due to their impressive capabilities. However, I wanted to create a project dedicated to the iPhone and see what photos I could capture that may shock you.
Over the past several months I wanted to capture the most beautiful photographs to share with you and prove that you don’t need a $3,000 expensive DSLR to get amazing and creative photographs. Right in your pocket, you have the phone to make your creativity come to life. Thank you for taking the time out of your day to check out my photography.
The equipment I used: iPhone X, Adobe Lightroom CC and Moment wide angle lens.
More info: adrianoINK.com
