Rescued Husky Goes Through An Incredible Transformation In Just 8 Months And It’s Hard To Believe It’s The Same Dog

Sometimes it makes you wonder why people spend hundreds of dollars buying fancy, specialty bred dogs to suit their precise preferences, when there are thousands of dogs out there already, in over-crowded animal shelters, who would give anything for a little love and care.
Meet Luna, a perfect example of this. Her pictures were uploaded by Imgur user BittersweetSymphony, who seemingly rescued Luna from the streets, looking skinny and mangy and nothing at all like the magnificent husky dog that she is. According to BittersweetSymphony, Luna is not the first lucky stray dog to be given a second chance. “I have 7 dogs and 5 of them are formerly abandoned animals taken from the streets,” he said. “But last year I had around 25 and all of those adorable dogs got adopted.“
It restores faith in the kindness of humans to know that there are people out there that do this for animals in need. From the pics below, it’s clear to see just how much this beautiful dog has benefited, as she’s completely unrecognizable from the dog rescue case that was taken from the street! Scroll down to check out her transformation, and let us know what you think in the comments.
This is how Luna, a Siberian husky, looked like 8 Months ago
Image credits: BittersweetSymphony
“She was so skinny and had no hair because of the mange”
Image credits: BittersweetSymphony
Image credits: BittersweetSymphony
Image credits: BittersweetSymphony
Image credits: BittersweetSymphony
Image credits: BittersweetSymphony
Image credits: BittersweetSymphony
And here’s how Luna looks now
Image credits: BittersweetSymphony
