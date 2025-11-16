30 Of The Funniest And Most Relatable Parenting Tweets Of The Month, October Edition

Candy, costumes, and pumpkins might be the theme with kids every October, but regular parenting doesn’t take any time off. The start of the school year is still visible in the rear-view window while we’re sugar-rushing towards Halloween. So being a parent this month has been extra challenging.

So much so that Bored Panda couldn’t help but compile the best and funniest parenting tweets this month to share with you. They’re ridiculously relatable, and life becomes so much better when you realize—hey, you’re not in this alone. Check out the tweets below and don’t forget to upvote the ones that you found to be the most hilarious. Got any quirky parenting experiences that you’d like to share with everyone else? Scroll down to the comments and tell us all about it.

We hope that you’ve got plenty of room for dessert, too! We know how much you love our monthly parenting tweet posts, so it’d be a sin not to remind you that you’ll find some more awesome content in our earlier articles here: September, August, and July.

#1

Image source: MumInBits

#2

Image source: KatieDeal99

#3

Image source: simoncholland

#4

Image source: dadmann_walking

#5

Image source: behindyourback

#6

Image source: deloisivete

#7

Image source: MumInBits

#8

Image source: yearofthepoets

#9

Image source: DrakeGatsby

#10

Image source: oneawkwardmom

#11

Image source: BunAndLeggings

#12

Image source: IDontSpeakWhine

#13

Image source: IamKiraJ

#14

Image source: IDontSpeakWhine

#15

Image source: HomeWithPeanut

#16

Image source: bessbell

#17

Image source: mcdadstuff

#18

Image source: dadmann_walking

#19

Image source: andizeisler

#20

Image source: BunAndLeggings

#21

Image source: Chhapiness

#22

Image source: DadSetAgainst

#23

Image source: ElyKreimendahl

#24

Image source: raoulvilla

#25

Image source: notmythirdrodeo

#26

Image source: mommajessiec

#27

Image source: dadpickupline

#28

Image source: threetimedaddy

#29

Image source: themomessence

#30

Image source: jovialjennay

