I Used Ten Meters Of Coated Copper Wire For This Elven Armlet

by

I make fantasy-inspired jewelry with wire and gemstones. For this elven leaf armlet, I used approximately ten meters of coated copper wire and lapis lazuli gemstones.

I hope you like my work!

More info: Etsy

