I Transform Mirrors Into Unique Works Of Art (27 Pics)

by

Mirror, mirror on the wall… how I’d like to decorate them all!

I love animals and nature and I always try to bring them closer to home through my art.

I started painting realistic animals on glass and making functional art. But lately, I’ve been experimenting with mirrors. I try to capture the magic in our natural surroundings and its animal kingdom.

You can follow my artistic journey on Instagram and Etsy.

✨https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/CreativeSilvia

✨http://www.instagram.com/creativesilvia_

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
