I Transform Mirrors Into Unique Works Of Art (27 Pics)

Mirror, mirror on the wall… how I’d like to decorate them all!
I love animals and nature and I always try to bring them closer to home through my art.
I started painting realistic animals on glass and making functional art. But lately, I’ve been experimenting with mirrors. I try to capture the magic in our natural surroundings and its animal kingdom.
You can follow my artistic journey on Instagram and Etsy.
✨https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/CreativeSilvia
✨http://www.instagram.com/creativesilvia_
