24 of The Most Annoying Little Things Ever

First world problems are, luckily, something that we have to deal with every day. By luckily meaning, that the people, living in poorer countries would definitely roll their eyes to your complaining about a slower than usual Wi-Fi. Though we must agree – annoying everyday problems do make us bothered more than they should, and it gives us no consolation in thinking that someone has it worse.
So if you ever had a pistachio nut that just won’t open, hit your pinky toe against the corner of your bed or left a shower only to realize that your towel is nowhere to be seen this little book of annoying things is for you. Illustrated and compiled by Bored Panda, this funny collection of frustrating scenarios is sure to put a smile on your face. After all, they are kind of funny when you think about it…but only when they’re not happening to you!
Take a look at our illustrations below; they’re even more fun than they are relatable. And a bonus – there’s cute pandas in every drawing!
#1
Image source: Bored Panda
#2
Image source: Bored Panda
#3
Image source: Bored Panda
#4
Image source: Bored Panda
#5
Image source: Bored Panda
#6
Image source: Bored Panda
#7
Image source: Bored Panda
#8
Image source: Bored Panda
#9
Image source: Bored Panda
#10
Image source: Bored Panda
#11
Image source: Bored Panda
#12
Image source: Bored Panda
#13
Image source: Bored Panda
#14
Image source: Bored Panda
#15
Image source: Bored Panda
#16
Image source: Bored Panda
#17
Image source: Bored Panda
#18
Image source: Bored Panda
#19
Image source: Bored Panda
#20
Image source: Bored Panda
#21
Image source: Bored Panda
#22
Image source: Bored Panda
#23
Image source: Bored Panda
#24
Image source: Bored Panda
#25
Image source: Bored Panda
Follow Us