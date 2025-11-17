“That’s It, I’m Proposal Shaming”: 30 Times People Couldn’t Hold Back From Roasting Tragic Proposals

Everyone’s relationship is different, so the amount of surprise and thoughtfulness of a proposal will, inevitably, vary. Many prefer a private moment, while others like a lavish, public event. But there are those strange few who seem like they have chosen to just wing it even with many people and cameras around. 

The “That’s it, I’m proposal shaming” Facebook group, besides a wonderfully descriptive name, gathers user stories and pictures of the most cringe-worthy proposals, both successful and unsuccessful. So upvote your favorites, however you might define that, and share your own proposal stories in the comments section. 

#1

Man slapped after proposing with a Ring Pop at baseball game

#2

#3

#4

#5

I do love Olive Garden breadsticks. But…. damn.

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

Here’s my ex husband and his new fiancée. He left me with our four year old at the end of April in the middle of the quarantine over TEXT because he was cheating on me with this girl (last in a long string, come to find out). Announced their engagement not even five minutes after the divorce was settled, but according to both of them he *definitely* wasn’t cheating. Since when do we wear high school prom dresses to get engaged? Yeesh. Class act

#12

I hate captions like this. Side note- I also think “finally” is kind of ironic for 22 year olds.

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

Proposal at Walmart 

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

Proposed to on a funfair ride by a man wearing joggers saying Xbox on them

#28

#29

#30

