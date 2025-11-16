My Book Characters That I Recreated With The Help Of AI (9 Pics)

So I have a few books that I am working on. I decided to generate AI art for them. One of these characters, David Zander is not my character. He is from a game called Meridian-157 from Novasoft Interactive. Highly recommend it! It’s so good!!!
#1 Jesse Dawson, 17, And A Photojournalist In The 80’s
#2 Jesse Dawson, 17, And A Photojournalist In The 80’s
#3 Jesse Dawson, 17, And A Photojournalist In The 80’s
#4 David Zander, Meridian-157
#5 David Zander, Meridian-157
#6 David Zander, Meridian-157
#7 Detective James Ford, 21, A Highly Skilled Crime Solver In The 1950’s
#8 Detective James Ford, 21, A Highly Skilled Crime Solver In The 1950’s
#9 Marty Hardison, 17, Young Pilot And Adventurer
