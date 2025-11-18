I Took The Path Less Traveled And You Should Too – Photo Journey From Grenoble, France

Watching over Grenoble, silent and forever, is Mont Jalla. Atop lies Fort de La Bastille, a fortress as old as the city, once a stone guardian, now it rests, an attraction for locals and tourists alike. If you’re an early bird, like myself, the Mont will be dotted with workout junkies tearing up and down its gravel paths. In the evening, families can be found watching the sunset over the city from the fort’s many viewpoints. Yet, Mont Jalla is so much more than just Fort de La Bastille; it holds so many wonderful secrets. Le Croix de Quinsonas, situated near the peak, only a 45-minute hike from where the gondola lets you off, stands tall and proud, waiting for visitors—of which there are few. It is a path less traveled and one that should be, in my opinion, marked with the footsteps of thousands of adventurers. Here, just above the clouds, is the most amazing view of Grenoble and the perfect place for a picnic dinner.
The cross’s solitude meant I had, what felt like, the world to myself, a cool breeze brushing my hair and the sun’s golden tones illuminating the mountains around me and the city beneath me. However peaceful I found it, it is a shame more don’t travel the extra distance to sit here for themselves. It’s something I’ve found all over the world; at any tourist spot you can think of, just an hour over the horizon is something few will bear witness to, and those that do will cherish forever. Exploration is not advertised, but it is rewarded heavily. The adventurers reading this will know what I’m talking about—the memorial cross of Mont Jalla is just one example: the cloudy peak of Mount Roberts in Juneau, the tranquil cave shrine behind Nanzen-Ji, etc., etc.
My favorite bench on the fort overlooking the city and right next to the gondola track
I’m not claiming that I’m better because I like to do a little extra hiking. There are plenty of spots where I was content to just hang out at the restaurant where a gondola dropped me off or sit on a beach in front of the resort and roast slowly in the sun, but I have never once regretted going that extra mile. Some simply don’t like being the only ones in a place, and that’s okay. However, if you’re alright with a little solitude, just a touch of tranquility, and want some adventure, find out what’s on the other side of that hill.
If you’re the kind of traveler that packs their schedule with things to do for each minute of every day, be sure to schedule time for exploration. The only currency you have to spend to find out what’s hiding out there is daylight, and, often, I feel as though I have too much. So, you have the permission of some random guy on the internet to stop reading and be an adventurer. You can usually find a lot of this kind of stuff on online maps with two or three reviews about it—it’s made for you to go see. But, if you’re in the field and you see a trail leading into the woods or up a mountain, take it. If you think it’s one of those rare “employees only” dirt paths, you can always ask forgiveness later.
A wonderful view of a bell tower in the mountains
One of many viewpoints of Grenoble on Mont Jalla
The river Isere disappearing into the horizon
Croix de Quinsonas
