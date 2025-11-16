I Took Photos Of Assiniboine Park & English Gardens On A Hot, Muggy Day (25 Pics)

I’ve been wanting to do this all year, and finally got a day I wasn’t busy, had the bus fare, and wasn’t rainy. I’m not a professional, but I like to do some photography around my city, mostly of flowers, nature, and streets. Since I have no camera anymore, these are shot from my Samsung Galaxy A5 and later edited to bring back the vibrant colors and clarity. This is Assiniboine Park in Winnipeg.
I’ll be using these images and more for my Redbubble. I’ll link it.
More info: redbubble.com
#1
An Iris nearing the end of its bloom.
#2
I’m not sure what these are either.
#3
PeeGee hydrangea.
#4
On the way back some storm clouds started rolling in.
#5
Assiniboine Park Pedestrian Bridge stretching over Assiniboine River. There’s a very busy street behind me.
#6
The sun is right over head, casting pretty sparkles on the river.
#7
One of 2 fountains in the Assiniboine Park Pond, with a Canadian geese couple. Off camera, to the left, is the Pavilion.
#8
Looking east from the Bridge. You can seen apartment blocks peaking out from the trees. We have a large urban forest throughout the whole city.
#9
Female mallards (I think they’re mallards).
#10
Duck chicks.
#11
Stone steps leading to a little island on the pond.
#12
Carolina Creeper bush.
#13
Standing on the little island on the pond. There are jets pumping in the middle there.
#14
Petunias are common flowers to be planted here. Some Caladium plants are in the back.
#15
When you enter the English Gardens you’re greeted by a little boy holding boot with a leak. All statues in the garden were created by sculptor Leo Mol. I didn’t take many photos of the statues this time.
#16
This woman has been sitting on this bench, reading the same book, on the same page for a very, very long time.
#17
A pop of pink Bleeding Hearts.
#18
Violets.
#19
Lantanas are one of my favorite small flowers.
#20
I’m not quite sure what these flowers are. Might be Monkshoods.
#21
Orange lily. I really struggle to not get it so bleached out by the sun.
#22
Pathway through the gardens.
#23
A magenta calla lily.
#24
Unknown big leaf plant with an interesting shape.
#25
Yellow and purple daisies.
Follow Us