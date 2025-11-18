How Do Ukrainian Artists Continue To Create In The Frontline Zone?

by

It’s been a while since I wrote a story on the site about art during the war, so let’s continue with these stories.

In October 2024, my friends and I met in the center of Dnipro at the large estate museum of Dmytro Yavornytskyi, one of the historical museum’s locations. I had long dreamed of painting in this garden, but something always got in the way. As you may know, the city where I live is often hit by rockets, and we have a countrywide curfew, which presents certain obstacles to normal life.

Considering all these circumstances, the suburbs have always seemed like the ideal choice for an art plein air, and even better, somewhere far from the city and large villages.

This time, however, we chose the very center of the city. We gathered as many art materials as we could and got started.

You can see how it went and what we managed to draw in the photos. If you are interested in my work, follow the link on social media.

More info: Facebook

How Do Ukrainian Artists Continue To Create In The Frontline Zone?
How Do Ukrainian Artists Continue To Create In The Frontline Zone?
How Do Ukrainian Artists Continue To Create In The Frontline Zone?
How Do Ukrainian Artists Continue To Create In The Frontline Zone?
How Do Ukrainian Artists Continue To Create In The Frontline Zone?
How Do Ukrainian Artists Continue To Create In The Frontline Zone?
How Do Ukrainian Artists Continue To Create In The Frontline Zone?
How Do Ukrainian Artists Continue To Create In The Frontline Zone?

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Video Pokes Fun at How Overpowered Superman Is
3 min read
Apr, 4, 2018
Here’s How Lawyers Wish Merry Christmas To Their Clients, And It’s Hilarious
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Murder in the First
Murder in the First Season 2 Episode 4 Review: “My Sugar Walls”
3 min read
Jun, 30, 2015
These 23 Shark Tank Items That Just Hit Different Than The Rest
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Five Life Lessons TBS Show “Search Party” Teaches Us
3 min read
Nov, 28, 2017
Check Out The Rugrats Reboot Trailer
3 min read
May, 12, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.