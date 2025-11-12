I Take Pictures Inspired By Makoto Shinkai

My name is Davide Sasso and I am a photographer with a passion for animation. I love animation of all kinds, but in particular Japanese anime movies are the one that is closest to my heart and that surely inspired me as a photographer.
This photo series, taken in various parts of Italy, such as Rome, Florence, and Venice, is inspired by Japanese anime. Both in terms of colors, composition, and mood, Japanese animation was a great inspiration for these beautiful photos.
In particular, I was inspired by the colors of the iconic movies by Makoto Shinkai.
His films are set in Japan, unfortunately now I do not have the chance to go there so I tried to recreate anime style and that mood here in Italy.
I hope I can go to Japan as soon as possible, to be able to do this kind of creative photography there.
Italy is a beautiful country, I recommend you visit if you have the opportunity!
More info: Instagram
