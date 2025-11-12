I Take Pictures Inspired By Makoto Shinkai

by

My name is Davide Sasso and I am a photographer with a passion for animation. I love animation of all kinds, but in particular Japanese anime movies are the one that is closest to my heart and that surely inspired me as a photographer.

This photo series, taken in various parts of Italy, such as Rome, Florence, and Venice, is inspired by Japanese anime. Both in terms of colors, composition, and mood, Japanese animation was a great inspiration for these beautiful photos.

In particular, I was inspired by the colors of the iconic movies by Makoto Shinkai.

His films are set in Japan, unfortunately now I do not have the chance to go there so I tried to recreate anime style and that mood here in Italy.

I hope I can go to Japan as soon as possible, to be able to do this kind of creative photography there.

Italy is a beautiful country, I recommend you visit if you have the opportunity!

More info: Instagram

I Take Pictures Inspired By Makoto Shinkai
I Take Pictures Inspired By Makoto Shinkai
I Take Pictures Inspired By Makoto Shinkai
I Take Pictures Inspired By Makoto Shinkai
I Take Pictures Inspired By Makoto Shinkai
I Take Pictures Inspired By Makoto Shinkai
I Take Pictures Inspired By Makoto Shinkai
I Take Pictures Inspired By Makoto Shinkai
I Take Pictures Inspired By Makoto Shinkai
I Take Pictures Inspired By Makoto Shinkai
I Take Pictures Inspired By Makoto Shinkai
I Take Pictures Inspired By Makoto Shinkai

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I’m A Children’s Illustrator Who Is Participating In Drawlloween 2017
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
76 Of The Dumbest And Most Out Of Touch Things People Have Been Told
3 min read
Sep, 17, 2025
Japan’s First Woman Photo-Journalist, Still Shooting At The Age Of 101
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Adventure Was Calling… So We Took A 6000km Motorcycle Ride Around France, Spain And Portugal
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Man Quits His Job After Visiting Burning Man, Spends 10+ Years Drawing In The Sand
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
When The Soul Speaks: My Thought Provoking Conceptual Imagery Of Children Tell A Story Without A Face
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.