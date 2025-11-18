I Take Photos When I Hike (35 Pics)

Whenever I leave the house, I take my camera in hopes of capturing a few nice moments. I started taking photos as a guide for my illustrations, but it is becoming my side hobby. I use a Nikon D3300 camera with a Sigma 18-300 mm lens. Unfortunately, hiking and photography can be a potentially dangerous combination. My camera is a bit worn and has a few scars, but I still love it.
#1 Observation Tower Form A Weird Angle
Szár-hegyi kilátó, Bakony, Hungary
#2 Chapel At Sunset – Viganj, Croatia
All in a sudden I felt like being in a Tarantino movie for some reason. I had to take this shot
#3 Silhouette
This was a very random shot, they were just standing up the hill, I was a little farther behind them, then I saw the opportunity
#4 Macro Of A Flower
I like taking close-ups of objects and plants. They reveal their hidden beauty
#5 Soothing Afternoon
I way laying in the grass and that was the view I got. I just loved the color of the clouds in the background
#6 Flowers
#7 Tiny Snail In The Wind
Snails are fascinating for me for some reason, so I take a pic of them every time I get the chance
#8 Dusk On The Meadow
Aming the first shots I took at dusk, when I became interested in night sky photography. It is still a learning process
#9 Lake At Vajdahunyad Castle
We woke up at 4 am to get to the place by sunrise. The only thing I forgot was, the sun was rising from the other side :D
#10 Upside Down
I love the Vajdahunyad Castle in the heart of Budapest, Hungary. It always gives me an enchanted fairy tale castle atmosphere
#11 Weird Lights
Bakony Hills, Hungary 2024 August
#12 Cumuli Over The Hills Of Bakony
The hills of Bakony are a hidden gem, I love hiking here
#13 Odvaskő Cave, Bakony
#14 Dripstone In A Cave
I was standing tiptoes for a solid half an hour to get the perfect lights and the waterdrop. I believe I was still half a second early to shoot
#15 Wilderness
Bakony Hills, Hungary, 2024 July
#16 Sunset In The Woods
I am not a fan of sunset photos, but I have a friend who loves them. Sometimes I take a photo and send it to them, so they can put it in their collection
Bakony, Hungary August 2024
#17 Sunset 2
Bakony, Hungary
#18 Silhouette Of The Hiking Party
I am almost satisfied with this photo, but I think I will retake it soon.
#19 Scenery In The Golden Hour
I read a lot about scenery photos lately, so we took a ten kilometer hike to the observation tower to be able to shoot some photos in the golden hour. I think, they turned out well.
Bakony, Hungary 2024
#20 Ursa Maior
The first constellation I ever learned, so you can imagine my excitement when I spotted it in the sky AND also had my camera.
This is how I managed to capture it.
#21 At Night
End of a two-hour shoot and first attempt at nightsky photography. That is the most my camera and lense could handle.
#22 At Night2
One of the reasons I love hiking in the woods is the sky by night. There is a view which you cannot experience in the city. The stars are stunning.
#23 Every Journey Begins With One Step
We were attempting to get to the top of the moutnain in the background.
St. Ilija, Croatia
#24 Dork
He stopped mid-motion to pose for the camera. I just love this dog.
Croatia
#25 A Deer In Croatia
There is an island in Croatia where deer are so tame, they actually come near you and let you feed them, take photos. Wonderful place
#26 The Adriatic Sea, Croatia
I just shot my new desktop photo
#27 Another Snail
Snails are fun.
#28 On The Meadow
#29 Before Rain
#30 Bükk In October
#31 Cumulus Congestus
#32 Cirrus Intortus
#33 Börzsöny In The Fall 1
#34 Mist On The Hills, Börzsöny
#35 Börzsöny In The Fall 2
Follow Us