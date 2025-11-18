I Take Photos When I Hike (35 Pics)

by

Whenever I leave the house, I take my camera in hopes of capturing a few nice moments. I started taking photos as a guide for my illustrations, but it is becoming my side hobby. I use a Nikon D3300 camera with a Sigma 18-300 mm lens. Unfortunately, hiking and photography can be a potentially dangerous combination. My camera is a bit worn and has a few scars, but I still love it.

#1 Observation Tower Form A Weird Angle

Szár-hegyi kilátó, Bakony, Hungary

#2 Chapel At Sunset – Viganj, Croatia

All in a sudden I felt like being in a Tarantino movie for some reason. I had to take this shot

#3 Silhouette

This was a very random shot, they were just standing up the hill, I was a little farther behind them, then I saw the opportunity

#4 Macro Of A Flower

I like taking close-ups of objects and plants. They reveal their hidden beauty

#5 Soothing Afternoon

I way laying in the grass and that was the view I got. I just loved the color of the clouds in the background

#6 Flowers

#7 Tiny Snail In The Wind

Snails are fascinating for me for some reason, so I take a pic of them every time I get the chance

#8 Dusk On The Meadow

Aming the first shots I took at dusk, when I became interested in night sky photography. It is still a learning process

#9 Lake At Vajdahunyad Castle

We woke up at 4 am to get to the place by sunrise. The only thing I forgot was, the sun was rising from the other side :D

#10 Upside Down

I love the Vajdahunyad Castle in the heart of Budapest, Hungary. It always gives me an enchanted fairy tale castle atmosphere

#11 Weird Lights

Bakony Hills, Hungary 2024 August

#12 Cumuli Over The Hills Of Bakony

The hills of Bakony are a hidden gem, I love hiking here

#13 Odvaskő Cave, Bakony

#14 Dripstone In A Cave

I was standing tiptoes for a solid half an hour to get the perfect lights and the waterdrop. I believe I was still half a second early to shoot

#15 Wilderness

Bakony Hills, Hungary, 2024 July

#16 Sunset In The Woods

I am not a fan of sunset photos, but I have a friend who loves them. Sometimes I take a photo and send it to them, so they can put it in their collection

Bakony, Hungary August 2024

#17 Sunset 2

Bakony, Hungary

#18 Silhouette Of The Hiking Party

I am almost satisfied with this photo, but I think I will retake it soon.

#19 Scenery In The Golden Hour

I read a lot about scenery photos lately, so we took a ten kilometer hike to the observation tower to be able to shoot some photos in the golden hour. I think, they turned out well.

Bakony, Hungary 2024

#20 Ursa Maior

The first constellation I ever learned, so you can imagine my excitement when I spotted it in the sky AND also had my camera.
This is how I managed to capture it.

#21 At Night

End of a two-hour shoot and first attempt at nightsky photography. That is the most my camera and lense could handle.

#22 At Night2

One of the reasons I love hiking in the woods is the sky by night. There is a view which you cannot experience in the city. The stars are stunning.

#23 Every Journey Begins With One Step

We were attempting to get to the top of the moutnain in the background.

St. Ilija, Croatia

#24 Dork

He stopped mid-motion to pose for the camera. I just love this dog.

Croatia

#25 A Deer In Croatia

There is an island in Croatia where deer are so tame, they actually come near you and let you feed them, take photos. Wonderful place

#26 The Adriatic Sea, Croatia

I just shot my new desktop photo

#27 Another Snail

Snails are fun.

#28 On The Meadow

#29 Before Rain

#30 Bükk In October

#31 Cumulus Congestus

#32 Cirrus Intortus

#33 Börzsöny In The Fall 1

#34 Mist On The Hills, Börzsöny

#35 Börzsöny In The Fall 2

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
