I Remixed Pokémon Without Their Iconic Features, Try To Unsee!

by

Flash back to 1998. Toys ‘R’ Us meant a tricky walk through a tunnel under a freeway. Months of loose-changes saved up. All this just go get hold of a much sought-after Pokémon Blue!

Years later, and the memories of these 8-bit pixellated creatures live on through copious amounts of follow-up games, anime, films and cosplay.

Pokémon, especially the critters from the first generation, are just so iconic. These much-loved creatures have nested in our minds and are just so familiar in design. You couldn’t imagine Pikachu without those pointy, rabbit-like ears. Meowth without his golden trinket? It’s unheard of!

I love drawing Pokémon. During weekly streams, suggestions are picked at random and often a Pokémon or two is requested. Purely, by accident, I’d forgotten some of the extra detail on a Luxray. It just looked really peculiar; not quite right, somehow.

With that in mind, I decided to remix a handful of first-generation Pokémon without that key feature; and the results are scary, amusing and downright odd.

Hope you enjoy! More can be found over on our blog.

More info: teechu.com

I Remixed Pokémon Without Their Iconic Features, Try To Unsee!
I Remixed Pokémon Without Their Iconic Features, Try To Unsee!
I Remixed Pokémon Without Their Iconic Features, Try To Unsee!
I Remixed Pokémon Without Their Iconic Features, Try To Unsee!
I Remixed Pokémon Without Their Iconic Features, Try To Unsee!
I Remixed Pokémon Without Their Iconic Features, Try To Unsee!
I Remixed Pokémon Without Their Iconic Features, Try To Unsee!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Things To Know About New Ovation Show “Riviera”
3 min read
Oct, 25, 2017
Burn Notice 4.16 “Dead or Alive” Review
3 min read
Dec, 10, 2010
Hey Pandas, How Do I Help My Mum And Older Sister?
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2025
50 Reasons Not To Trust Photos You See On Social Media
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
A Theory Connecting Shakespeare and Curse of Oak Island
3 min read
Feb, 3, 2022
Tiny Tents For Cats!
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.