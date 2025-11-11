59 Of The Coolest Fireplaces Ever

Fireplace ties a room together like no other piece of interior can. It starts luring book shelves, wine bottles and class in general. With a fireplace, your room is warm both literally and metaphorically. Plus, you can probably cook marshmallows on it, as long as your classy, wine-sipping friends don’t see you do it. So here’s an inspirational list of fireplaces. You can’t just be content with a simple rectangular hole in the wall, you know!
#1
Image source: Focus
#2
Image source: Lehm und Feuer
#3
Image source: DesignPorn
#4
Image source: Mati Karmin
#5
Image source: Andreas Kunert and Naomi Zettl
#6
Image source: modusfireplaces.com
#7
Image source: Elsa Peretti
#8
Image source: Focus
#9
#10
Image source: John Hompson
#11
Image source: Element4
#12
Image source: CF + D
#13
Image source: Dominique Imbert
#14
Image source: Arkiane
#15
Image source: Roger Stussi
#16
Image source: JC Bordelet
#17
Image source: Elena Colombo
#18
Image source: Dominique Imbert
#19
Image source: dezigninspirations.com
#20
Image source: Arkiane
#21
Image source: CF + D
#22
Image source: unknown
#23
Image source: CVO Fire
#24
Image source: Dominique Imbert
#25
Image source: Inderwies Keramik
#26
Image source: My Italian Living
#27
Image source: Noe Duchaufour-Lawrance
#28
Image source: Bloch Design
#29
Image source: Saota
#30
#31
Image source: Nico van der Meulen Architects
#32
Image source: Oblica
#33
Image source: ATRIA
#34
Image source: ACQUAEFUOCO Wellness Mood sas
#35
Image source: CF+D
#36
Image source: Dominique Imbert
#37
Image source: Focus
#38
Image source: Blorengia
#39
Image source: customfireplacedesign.com
#40
Image source: Moma Design
#41
#42
Image source: Francesc Rife Studio
#43
Image source: Andrea Crosetta
#44
Image source: Vauni
#45
Image source: Alphonse Mucha
#46
Image source: Dominique Imbert
#47
Image source: Acucraft Fireplaces
#48
Image source: Nuvist
#49
Image source: Fredrik Hylten-Cavallius
#50
Image source: Francesco Lucchese
#51
#52
Image source: Andrea Crosetta
#53
Image source: Francois Champsaur
#54
Image source: Karen Fisher
#55
Image source: Pierre Yovanovitch
#56
#57
Image source: maison-et-maison.com
#58
Image source: interiorzine.com
#59
