Feng Shui Your Way To Fortune: 15 Lucky Charms For Your Home

Feeling a bit unlucky lately? Maybe your rabbit’s foot is taking a break, or your lucky penny has lost its luster. Fear not, fortune-seekers! We’re about to unlock the secrets to a luckier, happier home with a collection of 15 charmed items that are practically radiating good vibes.
From ancient symbols of prosperity to whimsical trinkets that bring a smile to your face, these finds are more than just decor – they’re invitations for good fortune to enter your life. So, ditch the four-leaf clover hunt and get ready to transform your home into a lucky charm magnet with these enchanting additions.
#1 Majestic Calmness With An Elephant Statue : A Symbol Of Stability & Power!
Having a small elephant ornament, an elephant-shaped cushion, or a pottery object can bring good luck, protection, wealth, and wisdom, thanks to the elephant’s symbolism of good fortune and loyalty! Add character to your walls with elephant paintings or tapestries, and stylish metallic wall hangings featuring elephants to infuse your space with strength!
Image source: amazon.com
#2 Smoke And Mirrors: With Incense Burning, See Negativity Fade And Harmony Displayed!
An incense stick, though small, works wonders by removing negativity and spreading harmony with its delightful smoke. You can grab some high-quality incense sticks online to enjoy the calming effects!
Image source: amazon.com
#3 Create An Aura Of Safety Around You: Choose Hamsa Hand With Blue Evil Eye To Keep The Bad Away
A hamsa hand necklace is a stylish way to attract good luck, health, and keep negative energy at bay! But why stop there? You can bring the magic into your home decor with hamsa hand tapestries, bedspreads, and pillows, or even wall hangings made from metal, wood, or stone!
Image source: amazon.com
#4 Who Needs A Bait? Catch Good Fortune With A Lucky Fish Statue
Decor items featuring fish can attract good luck and prosperity! Fish are known for representing good health, happiness, wealth, and power. A home aquarium would be a wonderful addition, or you can choose a fish statue or wall hanging to effortlessly include this lucky symbol in your decoration!
Image source: amazon.com
#5 Nothing ‘Shroomy’ About It: Opt For Mushroom Details For Longevity & Solid Health!
Enjoying mushrooms, planting their trees, or decorating with them creates a great sense of good luck! To amp up your space, consider using chic mushroom lamps or a fashionable tapestry that showcases these delightful fungi!
Image source: amazon.com, dana
#6 Not A Moment Dull, Only Full Of Life: Bring In Fresh Flowers For Harmony, Vitality, And Of Course, Mesmerizing Fragrance
Fresh flowers can fill your home with positive vibes and beauty! Just don’t forget to take them out once they start to droop, as wilted blooms can bring down the happy atmosphere you’ve created.
Image source: amazon.com, Mao L.
#7 Cracked The Code Of Love? If Not, Bring Home A Rose Quartz. It’s A Crystal For Romance!
Embracing crystals like rose quartz, bloodstone, turquoise, and smoky quartz can fill your life with love, happiness, and prosperity while attracting good luck! Plus, they work wonders in relieving stress, boosting creativity, and providing tranquility for your mind and spirit.
Image source: amazon.com
#8 Flavourful Fortune Awaits: Display A Fruit Bowl Of Citrus And Say Goodbye To Bad Luck!
A bowl of pomegranate and citrus fruits is a great charm for your home! It keeps bad luck at bay, enhances your health, and brings in richness while spreading positive vibes everywhere. Delicious and delightful!
Image source: amazon.com, bongbin
#9 Build A Wall Of Good Fortune: three Tiers Tortoises Pairing Longevity And Luck Together!
The tortoise represents long life and has the ability to boost positive energy! When you put a tortoise or turtle in your workplace or home’s backyard, you’ll invite a wealth of energy that can uplift your surroundings.
Image source: amazon.com
#10 Dancing To The Song Of Prosperity: Wing Chimes , Spreading Rich Vibes In Every Jingle!
Putting wind chimes at your door invites luck and fortune to your home! But be careful—if you hang them where you eat, sleep, study, or work, they can block all that good energy. So keep them by the entrance!
Review: “The sound is very rich and soothing. I have it up in our huge Mulberry tree. It looks really nice and with its weight and size it has a nice slow, rich tinkling sound. The color of the tubes blend in nicely with the tree and foliage. ” – cheryl
Image source: amazon.com, cheryl
#11 An Organized Home Breeds Positive Vibes, Crisp Air And Loads Of Happiness! Organizers At Work!
A clean home, free from clutter, brings a refreshing feel and attracts good vibes! Letting go of unnecessary items not only declutters your physical space but also lightens your mind and boosts your mood.
Image source: amazon.com, Oneshelley
#12 Saddle Up For Success: Conjure All The Good Luck And Wealth With A Classic Horseshoe
Hang a horseshoe with the open end facing up to catch all the good luck that comes your way! It’s like a little charm that collects positive vibes for you.
Review: “I love this horseshoe I’m happy I was able to find one that looked rustic and authentic. I have it pointing downward to bring everyone who passes through my doorway. Good luck in abundance. Most people face it up, or to bring themselves good luck, but I have it pointing downward to make sure that my friends and family entering my home have an abundance of good luck.” – Kindle Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Kindle Customer
#13 Flock To The Fortune Zone With A Display Of Glorious Peacock Feather At Your Home!
Peacock feathers are awesome for keeping the good vibes flowing in your home! They add harmony, wealth, and happiness while helping to get rid of any Vastu dosha.
And what is Vastu dosha you ask? Think of Vastu dosha as your home’s sneaky gremlin that messes with the vibe when the layout isn’t just right!
Image source: amazon.com, Kim Abraham
#14 Money Doesn’t Grow On Trees, Right? Not Anymore, Get A Money Tree To Summon Wealth!
Rounded-leaf plants and herbs at your entrance promote a peaceful and balanced atmosphere! For example, adding Irish moss underneath your doormat can attract wealth and good fortune, and having four-leaf clovers along with hanging aloe vera is sure to bring even more luck your way!
Image source: amazon.com, Jennifer
#15 Connect Right To Your Roots: Let The Bamboos Guide You Towards A Pure Journey Of Happiness And Wealth
Incorporating bamboo into any area of your house or garden invites focus, peace, and good fortune! It’s a beautiful way to create a relaxing environment and attract positive energy.
Image source: amazon.com, Mike Ackerman
