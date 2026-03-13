“I Still Love Her”: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son

by

The American talk show “Maury” isn’t the only place where men might hear the words “You are not the father.” Around the world, cases of paternity fraud might range from 0.8% to 30%, but there isn’t one precise number. It might not happen that often, but when it does, it can ruin lives and entire families.

This man decided to do a paternity test with his 12-year-old son after a suspicious comment from a friend he hadn’t seen in a long time. What he found out rocked his world off its axis, but his commitment to his son hadn’t weakened. However, his dilemma now was how to approach his wife and find out the truth.

A father found out that his 12-year-old son wasn’t biologically related to him

&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son

Image credits: LightFieldStudios/Envato (not the actual photo)

Because his marriage was already strained, he wondered how to broach the subject with his wife

&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son
&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son
&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son
&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son
&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son
&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son

Image credits: Microstock_Growth/Envato (not the actual photo)

&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son
&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son
&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son
&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son

Image credits: throwRA8507

In the comments, he clarified his feelings for his wife: “I love her but I’m not in love with her”

&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son
&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son

People in the comments showed support for the guy and also questioned whether he should stay in a toxic marriage because of a child

&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son
&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son
&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son
&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son
&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son
&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son
&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son
&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son
&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son
&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son
&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son
&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son
&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son
&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son
&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son
&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son
&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son
&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son
&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son
&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son
&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son
&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son
&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son
&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son
&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son
&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son
&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son
&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son
&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son
&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son
&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son
&#8220;I Still Love Her&#8221;: Chance Meeting With Old Friend Gets Dad Doubting Paternity Of His 12YO Son

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Did You Know that Blue Bloods References New Kids on the Block?
3 min read
May, 13, 2021
Woman Refuses To Take In Her Parents After They Regretted Pursuing Their Dream, Is Called Selfish
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
40 Trends Doomed To Lose Popularity In 5 Years, According To People In This Online Community
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Korean Artist Uploads Step By Step Tutorials On How To Draw Beautiful Flowers
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
30 Funny Comics About Food That Are Full Of Puns And Jokes, By This Artist
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Over The Course Of One Year, This Guy Managed To Film 7 Episodes Of A Soap Opera At IKEA Without Getting Caught
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025