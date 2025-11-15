Hey Pandas, Write A Letter For Someone That You’d Be Too Shy To Send/Text Them (Closed)

You can write anything.
#1
Dear old “friend”,
Why are you avoiding me? I’m not saying we were ever close friends, but you would hang out with me and invite me to your parties. I know we are in high-school, so something might’ve changed. I know I’m unpopular, weird, and very quiet, but why did you suddenly avoid me. For a while you would invite me to sit with your new, more popular friends, but they either fully ignored me or stared because I don’t belong. I appreciated that you at least invited me to come sit with you guys, but you haven’t done that in months. I don’t know if you were just talking to me out of pity, cause I was very alone at the start of the year. I know you see me sitting with people now, but I don’t even know if they are friends yet. They make lots of plans that I’m not invited to, and once I ran into them when they were hanging out but didn’t invite me. I know it’s my fault that I do t have friends because I’m so silent, but it’s just so hard to talk when every part of my brain is screaming not to talk cause ill mess it up. Even if we were never good friends, I miss you. Sorry I’m so annoying, I know you don’t want to talk to me.
#2
Dear boy,
You’re very annoying, and you can be a little much to be around sometimes. However, somehow, some way, for some inexplicable reason, I’ve fallen for you. Hard. I don’t know why. Our personalities seem to be completely opposite, and you’ve made some annoying jokes, and yet I seem to like you. You’re one of the only people that doesn’t drain my social battery. You make me laugh. Thinking about you makes me happier than I’ve been in a long time. I know you probably don’t feel the same because I’m not even close to your level an you’re popular and talk to all the girls, but I wanted to tell you how much I like you.
From,
Black Pearl
#3
My darling bestie,
I know you feel like you are inadequate at times but I just wanted to let you know how much you mean to me. You never fail to brighten up my day in an instant and you always know just what to say. You have made quarantine so pleasant and I know our friendship will last eternally. In a way, I hope this letter gets to you somehow.
Lot’s of love,
Teacup
#4
Dear summer camp friend,
I don’t know if you remember me, but I enjoyed the time we hung out. It was fun. And I apologize for the time I made that bad joke. I still feel bad. Anyway, your cousins were cool too. I still see you in school in the hallways and stuff a lot. You don’t recognize me though. Do you even remember me? It’s fine if you don’t. Anyway, I would like to apologize again. I shouldn’t have said that. You are cool.
From the steak
#5
Dear “Q”,
I really like you. I am too scared to tell you. I love your sense of humor and your personality, and you can always make me smile. You are my best friend, but I want to be more than just friends. I want to go on a date. I want to be your girlfriend. I want you to say that you like me, too. It probably won’t happen, though. I miss staying on the FaceTime with you while doing homework for that dumb class we have together. I want to do that again, as a cute couple thing instead of a best friend thing. You are my favorite person in the world, and my day looks up every time I see you. The chance of seeing you that day gets me out of bed every morning. I wish I could just say it. I love you. Truly.
Love,
“Pencil”
#6
Dear friend,
Although I am aware that you are in a relationship and would not be interested in me even if you weren’t, I like you. A lot. You are energetic and fun and make me happier than anyone has a right to be even when you’re just showing me a video you made on your phone, or when you come up behind me and start talking and I know that you can’t like me back but I’ll always be your friend anyways and I hope that this letter to you doesn’t change our current relationship.
Love,
River4
Follow Us