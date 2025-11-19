40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

by

If you’ve ever owned a Tamagotchi, burned mix CDs, and can still recall the unmistakable smell of a Blockbuster floor, congrats—you’re old just the right age to appreciate these memes. They’re a mix of cringe, chaos, and comfort from a time when everything felt just a little less digital.

And if you don’t relate? That’s okay. Stick around anyway—you might just learn how weirdly wonderful the past used to be.

More info: Instagram

#1

40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

Image source: irememberthatsh*t

#2

40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

Image source: irememberthatsh*t

#3

40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

Image source: irememberthatsh*t

#4

40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

Image source: irememberthatsh*t

#5

40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

Image source: irememberthatsh*t

#6

40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

Image source: irememberthatsh*t

#7

40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

Image source: irememberthatsh*t

#8

40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

Image source: irememberthatsh*t

#9

40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

Image source: irememberthatsh*t

#10

40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

Image source: irememberthatsh*t

#11

40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

Image source: irememberthatsh*t

#12

40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

Image source: irememberthatsh*t

#13

40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

Image source: irememberthatsh*t

#14

40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

Image source: irememberthatsh*t

#15

40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

Image source: irememberthatsh*t

#16

40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

Image source: irememberthatsh*t

#17

40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

Image source: irememberthatsh*t

#18

40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

Image source: irememberthatsh*t

#19

40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

Image source: irememberthatsh*t

#20

40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

Image source: irememberthatsh*t

#21

40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

Image source: irememberthatsh*t

#22

40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

Image source: irememberthatsh*t

#23

40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

Image source: irememberthatsh*t

#24

40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

Image source: irememberthatsh*t

#25

40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

Image source: irememberthatsh*t

#26

40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

Image source: irememberthatsh*t

#27

40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

Image source: irememberthatsh*t

#28

40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

Image source: irememberthatsh*t

#29

40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

Image source: irememberthatsh*t

#30

40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

Image source: irememberthatsh*t

#31

40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

Image source: irememberthatsh*t

#32

40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

Image source: irememberthatsh*t

#33

40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

Image source: irememberthatsh*t

#34

40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

Image source: irememberthatsh*t

#35

40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

Image source: irememberthatsh*t

#36

40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

Image source: irememberthatsh*t

#37

40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

Image source: irememberthatsh*t

#38

40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

Image source: irememberthatsh*t

#39

40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

Image source: irememberthatsh*t

#40

40 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is

Image source: irememberthatsh*t

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Florida Police Officers Post Selfie On Facebook, Cause A Storm As Big As Irma
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Is There a Chance We’ll Ever See Harley Quinn on Gotham?
3 min read
Apr, 27, 2018
Artist Illustrates The Evolution Of Famous Actors And Characters
3 min read
Jun, 13, 2017
Teen Wolf: Bad Wolf Rising
Teen Wolf: Bad Wolf Rising
3 min read
Jul, 19, 2011
Soaked Dad Protecting His Schoolboy From Rain Shows What Parenting Is
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Dad Makes Daughter’s Lunch Everyday But His Note On Her Last Day Of School Makes Everyone Cry
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here

[ivory-search id=”537874″ title=”Custom Search Form”]

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.