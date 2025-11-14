I Redesigned Ads From Companys That Use Palm Oil To Reveal Their Damage

Palm oil is EVERYWHERE. It’s really hard to avoid palm oil when it’s in a lot of American products such as snacks, shampoo, and more! Why should you be avoiding products with palm oil in it?

Palm oil comes from the fruit on tropical oil palm trees. This leads to deep damage to the environment and habitats. The World Wildlife Fund estimates that an area about the size of 300 football fields is cleared each hour in tropical rainforests for palm oil production. Worldwide, 50 million tons of palm oil are produced every year, making it the most widely traded vegetable oil in the world.

As companies see a decline in palm oil product sales, they try to hide palm oil in other ways by naming it something else so consumers like you and I don’t see palm and think we are getting a palm-oil-free product. Keep your eyes peeled for any ingredient with the word “palm” in it as well as Glyceryl Stearate, Olein (PKOo), Sodium dodecyl Sulphate/Sulfate (SDS or NaDS), Sodium Kernelate, Sodium Laureth Sulphate/Sulfate (can also be from coconut), Sodium Lauryl Sulphates/Sulfate (can also be from ricinus oil), Stearic Acid. 

At the very least, I hope this makes you aware of common products and companies to boycott for the sake of our planet and wildlife!

More info: lunaapphotography.com

Original ad

I Redesigned Ads From Companys That Use Palm Oil To Reveal Their Damage

Oreos have palm oil in them as well as high-fructose corn syrup (so why even eat it?)

I Redesigned Ads From Companys That Use Palm Oil To Reveal Their Damage

Original ad

I Redesigned Ads From Companys That Use Palm Oil To Reveal Their Damage

Unilever owns A LOT of self-care companies such as Dove. Avoid the blue U!

I Redesigned Ads From Companys That Use Palm Oil To Reveal Their Damage

Original ad

I Redesigned Ads From Companys That Use Palm Oil To Reveal Their Damage

Palm oil for breakfast anyone? Check your cereals

I Redesigned Ads From Companys That Use Palm Oil To Reveal Their Damage

