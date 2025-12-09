Lori Greiner: Bio And Career Highlights

Lori Greiner: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Lori Greiner

December 9, 1969

Chicago, Illinois, US

56 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Lori Greiner?

Lori Greiner is an American entrepreneur renowned for her sharp business instincts and ability to spot a “hero or a zero” product. She has successfully brought hundreds of consumer products to market.

Her breakout moment came with her QVC show, Clever & Unique Creations, which earned her the nickname “Queen of QVC.” She further cemented her fame as a shrewd investor on ABC’s hit series Shark Tank.

Early Life and Education

Family influence shaped Lori Greiner’s early life in Chicago, Illinois, where her real estate developer father and psychotherapist mother both ran their own businesses. Her parents divorced when she was nine years old.

She attended Loyola University Chicago, majoring in communications, and also worked for The Chicago Tribune, gaining valuable early experience in marketing products.

Notable Relationships

A long-term arc marks the relationship of Lori Greiner with her husband, Dan Greiner, whom she met in 1996 and married in 2010. Dan has been a crucial partner in her entrepreneurial journey from the start.

The couple has no children, and Lori often speaks about finding fulfillment in mentoring aspiring entrepreneurs through her work.

Career Highlights

Lori Greiner’s career launched with her innovative plastic earring organizer in 1996, a product that swiftly generated substantial sales for J.C. Penney. She has since patented over 120 products and created more than 1,000 successful items.

As an astute businesswoman, she founded For Your Ease Only, Inc., and became known as the “Queen of QVC” through her long-running show, Clever & Unique Creations. Greiner is also a prominent investor on Shark Tank.

To date, her investment in Scrub Daddy is considered one of Shark Tank’s biggest successes, achieving over $400 million in retail sales.

Signature Quote

“A brilliant idea doesn’t guarantee a successful invention. Real magic comes from a brilliant idea combined with willpower, tenacity, and a willingness to make mistakes.”

