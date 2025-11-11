I Paint People Into The World

by

For the last three years I Paint People into the World to highlight our innate connection to the land and to all that is, because, from a molecular perspective there is no separation between our thoughts, our things and ourselves. I have learnt much over my last 15 years of travel to be at the place I find myself at now. As humans we are vastly different and yet, all connected by this common thread, our origins as creatures of the earth.

Body painting allows me to accept every inch of human flesh as perfect. Body painting welcomes me into the realms of vulnerability and trust which teaches me about respect, energy and healing. We are energy manifested as form constanstly in a process of hurting and healing. We come from the Earth as well as the stars. Every molecule represents infinite possibility so I paint people into the world as I follow my heart and trust in the mystery of this journey.

More info: orlyfaya.com

I Paint People Into The World
I Paint People Into The World
I Paint People Into The World
I Paint People Into The World
I Paint People Into The World
I Paint People Into The World
I Paint People Into The World
I Paint People Into The World
I Paint People Into The World
I Paint People Into The World
I Paint People Into The World
I Paint People Into The World
I Paint People Into The World
I Paint People Into The World
I Paint People Into The World
I Paint People Into The World
I Paint People Into The World

Work in progress

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
