17 Users Tell Us About Splurges They Will Never Regret. Take Notes!

When Reddit collectively agrees on something, we pay attention. After all, this is the same internet jungle where people argue about whether water is wet – so when thousands of users unite to vouch for a purchase, it’s basically the digital equivalent of striking gold. We’ve gathered 17 investment-worthy items that have Redditors breaking their usual skepticism to actually gush about spending money. From life-changing hair dryers that make your old one look like a sad leaf blower to countertop dishwashers that transform studio apartment life from “surviving” to “thriving,” these aren’t just random splurges – they’re quality-of-life upgrades that users swear will make you wonder how you lived without them.
The true tea isn’t just about what these items do – it’s about how passionately users defend their worth in thread after thread. We’re talking about people writing entire essays about why Loop earplugs deserve your entire paycheck, or why skimping on running shoes is basically betraying your future self. These testimonials don’t come from sponsored posts or filtered influences – they’re raw, honest reviews from real people who’ve crossed the bridge from “that’s too expensive” to “shut up and take my money” and never looked back. Whether it’s Apple products that have Android users questioning their life choices or bedding that feels like sleeping on cloud nine, each item has earned its spot in Reddit’s hall of “worth every penny.”
#1 “Good quality bedding and towels. I can’t stand cheap, scratchy fabrics. My skin is pretty sensitive so it’s worth the splurge to get soft fabrics that won’t irritate my skin.” – DareWright
Review: “Really nice for the price. Comforter is light and soft and vibrant in color, really makes my room pop.” – Chareyon
Image source: amazon.com, DareWright
#2 “High quality phone case is totally worth the money you’ll save in repairs.” – sparklepuppies6
Review: “This phone case is double layered so it offers good protection. I love the color warm beige with green. It is aesthetically pleasing. I think it’s good for the price.” – Stephanie
Image source: amazon.com, sparklepuppies6
#3 “I found out you can buy countertop dishwashers that connect to you sink. I have loved it for years.” – EveArgent
Review: “I needed a small dishwasher to sterilize coffee mugs. I can load all 12 of them in one hygienic cycle and they come out CLEAN and they are germ free. I often use it for a regular load if I’ve been cooking all day. It’s definitely a convenience and I’m enjoying it! I purchased the cart from Amazon as well! I put the bucket on the bottom shelf and just empty it after running a cleaning cycle. I like that it can stay in one place, right next to my small kitchen, and runs on only ONE GALLON of water! It’s wonderful!” – DENISE D
Image source: amazon.com, DENISE D
#4 “My roomba. It takes soooo much pressure off me to clean and saves me a lot of time. When my floors are clean, the whole place feels more comfortable.” – Birdo3129
Review: “I have 5 dogs 4 kids and 2 cats. I have programmed this to run 3 times a day for a week now. I sweep today and literally I didn’t even have a 1/4 of a cup of missed trash after not cleaning for a week. This was worth every penny. I empty it every night but so worth it saves me at least a hour a day and coming home to a clean for at night is like a weight lifted off my shoulders…Thank you for freeing up time for me to enjoy! Priceless!” – Elizabeth Caballero
Image source: amazon.com, Lyman Jones
#5 “My astronomy telescope!” – reddit user
Review: “This telescope is user-friendly and delivers sharp images of the night sky.” – Andy Ackles
Image source: amazon.com, Kindle Customer
#6 “A high quality hair dryer.” – Playful-Reflection12
Review: “Have long curly hair and this hair dryer works perfect. You can tell right away that it’s made of very high quality. Works amazing. Heat level is wonderful. Hair dries fast!” – Beebeee
Image source: amazon.com, Tanya C
#7 “ Knives. I have a few cutco knives I inherited from my father from the 40s and 50s, he bought them from a brick and mortar cutco store. Hunting knives, fileting knife, standard knife, cleaver, set of steak knives.” – surfaholic15
Review: “First upgrade to my knife set in over 8 years. They have great weight, I love the block angle (no longer have to pull from under cabinets, all the knives are exceptionally sharp, all the knives I need for a novice cook looking to learn more.” – Andrew
Image source: amazon.com, Andrew
#8 “I have a pair of runners that feel comfortable.” – c4ndycabana
Review: “These are so comfortable, and I love the gray color. I have purchased this brand and style in the past, and since it fits my foot so well, I just keep buying it. It comes in many colors, white, black, gray, brown, blue & white just to name a few.” – Chris Anderson
Image source: amazon.com, Matt
#9 “An air purifier! It improves my sleep while keeping my room dust-free.” – fine-dining
Review: “I recently purchased the Levoit Air Purifier, and I have to say, it’s been a game changer for my bedroom! I’ve been struggling with airborne dust and pet dander but after using this purifier I’ve already noticed a huge difference in my air quality and overall comfort.” – Amanda Mendez Wilson
Image source: amazon.com, Mon
#10 “At least 10 years ago, I bought a Le Creuset set of a flat round cast iron griddle pan and one with raised grill ridges. Very nice, used them on and off, great.” – The_x_is_sixlent
Review: “I only have a huge cast-iron pan but wanted something more manageable and quick to use for bacon or eggs or peppers and onions for a fajita, and cooked beef tenderloin steaks, which came out perfectly. The pan is preseasoned, but you still have to be careful about washing drying and maybe adding a little bit of Reese seasoning again.. price was excellent.” – SSR
Image source: amazon.com, Veronika
#11 “Loop ear plugs. I used to go to a gym for group fitness that kept the music impossibly, painfully loud. I got some Loop ear plugs, and I no longer felt like my ear drums were going to be in tatters at the end of the class. I love them. They also look kinda cool as far as ear plugs go.” – Justasquirrelcat
Review: “I’ve struggled to find good quality ear plugs for sleeping for years. I’m very sensitive to noise while sleeping. I also sleep on my side and it’s hard to find ear plugs that are comfortable to sleep in. I’m so glad I found these ear plugs. They have been highly effective and increased my quality of sleep at night. They come with different sizes which means I could find the best fit for my ear size. They are super easy to clean to make sure my ears are free from bacteria. This was also very important to me as I am susceptible to developing pimples inside my ears. Overall, these are the best ear plugs I’ve used for sleep and won’t go back to foam ear plugs ever again!” – FutureRN
Image source: amazon.com, Christina
#12 “Travel things you use often.” – coffee is mymedicine11
Review: “This Airfly Bluetooth device was fantastic. It’s tiny and connected easily to my Bluetooth headphones. The charge on the Airfly was awesome. It says it has 20+ hr charge and I believe it. I flew at least 10 hrs and didn’t have to charge it.” – KKT
Image source: amazon.com, KKT
#13 “Most Apple products. Apple supports its products for a lengthy period of time and they just generally last a lot longer (both physically and functionally)than most other electronics I have owned in the past.” – N54Bankr
Review: “This is my second pair of AirPods Pro 2 (first pair that has USB-C charging) and I just can’t get enough of this essential accessory if you are in the Apple Ecosystem. It pairs up the minute you open the lid and delivers top notch noise cancellation for a pair of earbuds. It really is an experience the first time you turn on noise cancellation and the world around you just melts away. Perfect when you are on a plane and that crying baby next to you is driving you nuts.” – Bruce C
Image source: amazon.com, Raffi Manukyan
#14 “Kitchen tools are definitely worth the splurge if they are used regularly!” – c4ndycabana
Review: “I’ve looked at it so many times but I finally decided to buy it and I have to say I love it I made crispy tacos the other night and it worked great just what I wanted.” – Nancy cherry
Image source: amazon.com, Nancy cherry
#15 “My espresso machine. I used to get at least two Starbucks lattes per week and now I get none.” – hungryhungryHIPAA
Review: “If you like nespresso, this is a great machine at a good price.” – M/R
Image source: amazon.com, C.J. Alexander
#16 “My dog and everything that goes along with caring for him wouldn’t have it any other way though.” – AmazingObligation9
Review: “I absolutely LOVE this product! At first I was a little skeptical on how well it would work. I decided to give it a try and fell in love. I have two playful dogs, who love to spend their days outside getting messy. It has always been a chore to clean their paws when they come inside. After it rains, I would usually wipe their paws with a towel. Once I received this product in the mail, I desperately wanted to give it a shot. I let the boys play outside till they were all dirty. I followed directions and added water to the cup. I scrubbed their little paws with the cup and was amazed at how well it cleaned!! It even cleaned the dirt from their nails, which I was never able to do with a towel!! I would totally recommend this product to anyone who has a dog!” – Jackson
Image source: amazon.com, Jackson
#17 “Quality skin care. I’m very pale & have extremely sensitive skin. I’d tried a bunch of cheaper box store products throughout the years, but always had some issue arise. Took the time to dig in when I had some severe reactions to what I’d been using last year, now I don’t mind the splurge bc I know my skin is protected & cared for.” – reddit user
Review: “I’ve been using the COSRX Snail Mucin Essence for a while now, and it’s honestly become a staple in my routine. I have acne-prone skin, so I was nervous at first, but this essence has been amazing. After applying it and following up with a moisturizer, my skin feels smooth and refreshed in the morning—definitely not oily, which is a huge win for me! I also love that it doesn’t have a strong scent (or really any scent at all). The texture might feel a little different at first, but patting it on instead of dragging it works best. It absorbs quickly and doesn’t feel heavy.” – Roselle
Image source: amazon.com, Roselle
