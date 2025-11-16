I Make These Little Forest Creatures Inspired By Nature And Fantasy (12 Pics)

Straight from the depths of the wild old woods, I bring you these little critters!

In Polish, I call them Drzewiołki (Treelings – the smaller ones) and Chochlimonki – I don’t have an English name for these so they go by “Forest Pixies”.

Treelings are shy and kind forest spirits living inside tree trunks. They look after the forest vegetation, so they will be great caretakers of house plants.

Forest Pixies are not as gentle as Treelings, but they are also not particularly bothersome. They jump on the treetops and run in the undergrowth, minding their own business while hunting insects. Only sometimes, when bored, they nibble the fingers of berry and mushroom pickers.

To create these critters, I was inspired simply by nature and my love for all kinds of fantastic creatures.

You could say that I find them in the forest and who knows how many “species” I will discover in the future!

More info: Instagram

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
