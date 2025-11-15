I Make Pet Portraits, Here Are A Few (Adding Pics)

Hi, I’m Alice and I’m 13. I draw pet portraits and donate most of the money (90%) to local animal shelters. I’m not accepting orders *yet*, if anyone’s interested I’ll tell you when. Here are some of my and my friends’ pets! WZ-21 stands for Wowie-Zowie 2021.
My doggo, Persephone! She’s a Saluki mix.
My friend’s cat, Moshi!
My friend’s blue-tongued skink, Sapphire!
Sapphire and my Beardie, Nibbles! They wove each other
My friend’s cats, Hooper and Jon!
