I Make Pet Portraits, Here Are A Few (Adding Pics)

by

Hi, I’m Alice and I’m 13. I draw pet portraits and donate most of the money (90%) to local animal shelters. I’m not accepting orders *yet*, if anyone’s interested I’ll tell you when. Here are some of my and my friends’ pets! WZ-21 stands for Wowie-Zowie 2021.

My doggo, Persephone! She’s a Saluki mix.

My friend’s cat, Moshi!

My friend’s blue-tongued skink, Sapphire!

Sapphire and my Beardie, Nibbles! They wove each other

My friend’s cats, Hooper and Jon!

Patrick Penrose
