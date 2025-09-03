I Took 35 Stunning Wildlife Photos Just Two Kilometers From Home

by

Most wildlife photographers travel across continents, chasing lions in Africa, tigers in India, or bears in Alaska. But I never have.

Every single one of my photographs was taken just two kilometers from my home—inside the Skopje Zoo in Macedonia. I have never been on safari in Africa, nor anywhere else in the world. And yet, my work has been published by some of the biggest international media outlets: CNN, Forbes, Daily Mail, The Times, The Telegraph, and National Geographic.

This proves that you don’t need to travel thousands of miles to capture the soul of the animal kingdom. With passion, patience, and a love for animals, even the smallest corner of the world can become a stage for photographs that touch millions.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
