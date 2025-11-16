I Make Art Buttons For Money (13 Pics)

by

I am working to finish a book on the topic of bullying. I would like to finish it in a timely fashion, so I am trying to buy some of my free time back. Eager to get that push to the finish line, I am striving to save and take a year off my job.

A year ago, I had no idea about how crowdfunding platforms worked, but I had an idea to make my own. I opened an online store.

If you visit my website, you will see a large assortment of my hand-drawn buttons. The buttons are larger than most buttons, they are all 75mm. They are all unique. They are called “Gaze Upon Buttons”.

You can wear them. You can display them. You can put them in that meditative little corner you retreat to from time to time and gaze upon them.

#1

I Make Art Buttons For Money (13 Pics)

#2

I Make Art Buttons For Money (13 Pics)

#3

I Make Art Buttons For Money (13 Pics)

#4

I Make Art Buttons For Money (13 Pics)

#5

I Make Art Buttons For Money (13 Pics)

#6

I Make Art Buttons For Money (13 Pics)

#7

I Make Art Buttons For Money (13 Pics)

#8

I Make Art Buttons For Money (13 Pics)

#9

I Make Art Buttons For Money (13 Pics)

#10

I Make Art Buttons For Money (13 Pics)

#11

I Make Art Buttons For Money (13 Pics)

#12

I Make Art Buttons For Money (13 Pics)

#13

I Make Art Buttons For Money (13 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
All the Peaky Blinders Spinoffs in Development: A Complete Guide
3 min read
Dec, 28, 2023
Raccoon Is Completely Obsessed With Fawn Who Lost Mom, Gives Her Hugs Every Day
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Mom Shares Her 14 Y.O. Son’s Face In Response To J.Lo At The Super Bowl, Other Parents Share Their Kids’ Reactions
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Five Television Shows That Went On For Way Too Long
3 min read
Nov, 3, 2020
“Magical Realism”: The Scenes In My Paintings Shimmer With A Certain Ultra-Real Illumination (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Photographed The Lockdown Of Downtown Barcelona
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.