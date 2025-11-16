I Make Art Buttons For Money (13 Pics)

I am working to finish a book on the topic of bullying. I would like to finish it in a timely fashion, so I am trying to buy some of my free time back. Eager to get that push to the finish line, I am striving to save and take a year off my job.
A year ago, I had no idea about how crowdfunding platforms worked, but I had an idea to make my own. I opened an online store.
If you visit my website, you will see a large assortment of my hand-drawn buttons. The buttons are larger than most buttons, they are all 75mm. They are all unique. They are called “Gaze Upon Buttons”.
You can wear them. You can display them. You can put them in that meditative little corner you retreat to from time to time and gaze upon them.
