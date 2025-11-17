Hey Pandas, What Was Your Childhood Imaginary Friend Like? (Closed)

Many of us had imaginary friends growing up. Whether they were an animal, human, or superhero, many of us could definitely think up quite the character to occupy our time. Please share!
#1
A little lion, like a pocket lion. So I could carry it everywhere.
#2
“Tornafo” who was a friendly sentient anthropomorphic tornado.
#3
A fluffy bunny named Bonbon and there was a spaceship called the “Alligator” which is shaped like one. All my childhood imaginary friends live in the “Alligator”.
#4
ok so mine is kinda weird but according to my mom when i was like 2 or 3 i had a “little brother” called raymond who could fit in the palm of my hand. and one day i hadn’t been talking about him for a while and she asked me where he was and i said “he died”. and she asked me how and i said “he was very old” and walked off.
#5
It was just a little monkey.
#6
I had like a million, the most relevant of which were:
-A fairy named Cecilia
-A worm called Uncle
-A daughter named Rose (don’t be judging XD I was weird as f^ck.)
-A purple monster with a briefcase who travelled through portals. He was my “Boss”
-A skinless red man that liked to whisper in my ears at night.
#7
i did not have an imaginary friend but i had a stuffed whale named larry and i took him everywhere i went. now he sits on my bookshelf all worn and all the glass beads that used to be in him fell out, but he is still cute.
#8
Mine was a dog who could project memories out of his eye like a hologram.
#9
I didn’t have an imaginary friend. Didn’t have any real ones either come to think of it. 😼
#10
When I was 3-4 years old I had an imaginary friend named Emily and she was 3 inches tall and liked to sit on the end of my fork or spoon so there always had to be two pieces of silverware so she could stand on the end of one and watch me eat and so I didn’t accidentally eat her.
#11
Mine was a wolf who curled up under my desk at school.
#12
Not mine but two of my kids. The eldest started talking about her male cousin. She would start making short stories about him.
Then mid-kid began to talk and she has sorta adopted the male cousin. She talks about several of them, the most memorable one being “SmellingDoors” who likes to smell doors and he lives in the house with the best smelling door. She also talks about a male cousin who once was dead but then he wasn’t. He’s not a zombie or anything like that (though my eldest started to have a Mr. Zombie as an imaginary friend around the time that mid-kid started to talk about the dead-not-dead cousin). He’s just somehow not dead anymore.
My kids have no male cousins. They may get some in the future since my brother is childless but may/may not have kids in the future…. but as for now, there are no male cousins.
#13
a duck with four legs instead of wings. his name was skulduggery
#14
I don’t know if this counts.. but I would pretend that my giraffe stuffed animal and my zebra stuffed animal were alive(cleverly named Giraffe and Zebra)… they could talk and eventually they both fell in love I think…. Zebra could do karate.
#15
Alright, I guess it’s my time to share. For starters, I had a grandpa who was a blue genie (I wonder where I got that from 🧞) and he lived on Neptune where it was always Christmas.
I also built off of the Conan the Adventurer 90’s cartoon and made his sister, Wind of Storm. She was a great swordswoman who talked to dragons.
#16
oddly specific, but a Hawaiian girl with long black hair and blue eyes. I wrote stories and drew stuff about her. then I realized OCs exist. But still, she was a great friend. she was always there when young me needed support and hope that im going to climb out of this abusive shithole one day
#17
I don’t remember I had imaginary friends, but I had (I was sure they were real) imaginary monsters. One green dinosaur was hiding in the wardrobe. One green dragon (like Chinese snake like) was sneaking behind the window. My father showed me they are not there, every time he and mom came to wish me goodnight.
#18
Her name was Arch, she had red hair, she loved to play on the swings.
#19
Mine was a little bunny, like a Dutch bunny, except with grey. Her name was citrouelle (French for ‘pumpkin’, don’t ask I was a weirdo). We liked playing tea party together
#20
I had an imaginary dog
#21
When I was, like, 10, I had a goddess who lived in my mirror. I made the world for her in my mirror when I slept. She had a husband who was an elf and three children; Elec, Miria, and Alaxi. She would only talk to me when I could see my reflection and she was like an older sister to me.
#22
This post just brought back memories of the time six-year-old-me was thoroughly convinced that I had an invisible pet wolf (I think his name was Lupus, although I have no idea where I learned the latin name for wolves) who was a constellation who came to life. He could travel to space and sometimes brought me moon rocks. I also tried to convince my friend that they had invisible pets too, and I was the only one who could see them.
#23
mine was a 6″ girl that i made furniture for out of cardboard boxes and contact paper. i put the furniture in my closet so she would find it and live there. and yes, the books about the borrowers were my favorite.
#24
He was an a-hole! LOL!
#25
Mr. Nobody. His first name was Jeremy, and he lived in my pocket.me and my friends shared him.
#26
not quite an imaginary friend but I made up a character named William who is half dragon and he has been there for me ever since
#27
I had an imaginary twin sister named Heidi. I would use her to scare people who bullied me, i.e. “If you don’t leave me alone, my sister is going to beat you up!” (not once did that work.)
I also had a dragon named Beedly-Dopper who would bite the legs off of the kids who bullied me. I’m starting to see a theme here…
#28
My daughter had 3, bubba, lulu and Zaubsaa. She played with them for about 2 years. She has 3 siblings who she tried to encourage to play with her imaginary friends. Sweet but also a bit strange
#29
It was a girl that looked exactly like me but with freckles. I called her Rhew, and she was my twin sister.
(P.S. my legal name means snow, and Rhew means Ice)
#30
She was essentially a second, more idealized version of myself (dressed better, had stuff I didn’t.) Her name was just a nickname for my name that none of my family called me – and I didn’t actually know it was a nickname for mine at the time.
