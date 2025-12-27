Timothée Chalamet: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Timothée Chalamet
December 27, 1995
New York City, New York, US
30 Years Old
Capricorn
Who Is Timothée Chalamet?
Timothée Hal Chalamet is an American and French actor celebrated for his sensitive portrayals of complex characters. He consistently brings emotional depth and nuance to each role, captivating audiences with his distinct screen presence.
His international breakthrough came with the 2017 coming-of-age film Call Me by Your Name, earning him an Academy Award nomination. This critically acclaimed performance solidified his status as a formidable talent.
Early Life and Education
Born in New York City, Timothée Hal Chalamet grew up in a creative Manhattan household with his French father, Marc, and American mother, Nicole. His older sister, Pauline, is also an actress, fostering an early artistic environment.
He later attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, cultivating his acting skills in school musicals. Chalamet also briefly studied at Columbia University and New York University.
Notable Relationships
Currently linked to Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet has had several high-profile relationships throughout his career. Earlier connections include model Lily-Rose Depp and Lourdes Leon, Madonna’s daughter.
Chalamet shares no children and remains focused on his professional endeavors. His relationship with Jenner, which began in 2023, is often a topic of public interest.
Career Highlights
Timothée Hal Chalamet achieved global recognition for his lead role as Elio Perlman in the 2017 romance Call Me by Your Name. His poignant performance earned an Academy Award nomination, launching his status as a compelling young actor.
He subsequently anchored major studio productions, including the critically acclaimed Dune franchise, portraying Paul Atreides across two blockbuster films that collectively grossed over $1.1 billion worldwide. Chalamet also starred as Willy Wonka in the 2023 musical Wonka.
To date, Chalamet has collected two Academy Award nominations and a Screen Actors Guild Award, solidifying his influence as a fashion icon and one of his generation’s most sought-after talents.
Signature Quote
“We’re only here for so long. Be happy, man. You could get hit by a truck tomorrow.”
