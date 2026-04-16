Two 80s Icons Now In Their 60s Spark Fan Frenzy By Confirming Romance

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As two beloved stars who defined an era have once again found themselves in the spotlight, this time for something far more personal than their on-screen success, fans are taking notice.

The pair, who both rose to massive fame in the 1980s and became household names, have reportedly confirmed a romance decades in the making.

With a shared history that stretches back over 40 years, what began as a long-standing professional connection has now taken an unexpected romantic turn.

The news has sparked excitement and nostalgia across social media, with many calling it a “full-circle moment” for two icons who helped define a generation.

The two ’80s icons who recently confirmed their relationship are Heather Locklear, 64, and Lorenzo Lamas, 68

Two 80s Icons Now In Their 60s Spark Fan Frenzy By Confirming Romance

Image credits: Harry Langdon/Getty Images

Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas rose to global fame as major stars of the 1980s primetime soap opera era.

They became cultural icons by embodying the decade’s high-fashion glamour and dramatic, scheming television archetypes.

Locklear’s rise was marked by her rare ability to anchor multiple hit series simultaneously during the 1980s.

Two 80s Icons Now In Their 60s Spark Fan Frenzy By Confirming Romance

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Two 80s Icons Now In Their 60s Spark Fan Frenzy By Confirming Romance

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She first became a household name as the vixenish Sammy Jo Carrington on Dynasty, which ran from 1981 to 1989.

She was widely viewed at the time as the “ultimate California girl,” and her popularity stemmed from her magnetic screen presence and her ability to play “bad girl” characters with a relatable charm.

Meanwhile, Lamas established himself as a leading man by playing rebellious, charismatic characters that appealed to millions.

Two 80s Icons Now In Their 60s Spark Fan Frenzy By Confirming Romance

Image credits: World’s Largest Disco

Two 80s Icons Now In Their 60s Spark Fan Frenzy By Confirming Romance

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His first major film role was as the jock Tom Chisum in the 1978 hit Grease, but he skyrocketed to fame as Lance Cumson, the irresponsible grandson of Angela Channing, played by Jane Wyman, on Falcon Crest, which aired from 1981 to 1990.

Last week, TMZ broke the news that the pair had been dating, citing sources close to them who said the relationship had become serious enough for their adult children to meet.

Heather and Lorenzo’s history dates back over 40 years, although they were never romantically involved in the past

Two 80s Icons Now In Their 60s Spark Fan Frenzy By Confirming Romance

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Just days later, on Monday, April 13, Lamas’ representative confirmed his romance with Heather to E! News.

Heather and Lorenzo had been rumored for months to be in a relationship, particularly after TMZ published photos of the two celebrating New Year’s Eve 2025 at Barry’s Steakhouse in Las Vegas, where they were reportedly seen being “touchy-feely” at a private table.

They were also reportedly spotted together at a dinner party during The World’s Largest Disco event in Buffalo, New York; however, photos from that outing have not yet been released publicly.

Two 80s Icons Now In Their 60s Spark Fan Frenzy By Confirming Romance

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Two 80s Icons Now In Their 60s Spark Fan Frenzy By Confirming Romance

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Most recently, in January this year, the duo made another public appearance together, walking arm-in-arm at the Brave & Rescued Awards in Los Angeles.

In a new report published by TMZ on April 15, Heather and Lorenzo have officially introduced their families to one another.

The meeting reportedly took place over the weekend of April 11-12 at Locklear’s home in Thousand Oaks, California, where Lamas brought his children and grandchildren to her gated-community mansion.

Two 80s Icons Now In Their 60s Spark Fan Frenzy By Confirming Romance

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Two 80s Icons Now In Their 60s Spark Fan Frenzy By Confirming Romance

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The gathering wasn’t just a brief introduction; the group spent the day together, including going out for lunch and a movie.

Sources close to the couple told the outlet that “everyone had a blast,” signaling that the families are blending well.

As of this writing, the two have reportedly been dating for approximately six months, initially keeping their romance private to focus on their personal well-being and allow the relationship to develop away from public pressure following their recent high-profile breakups.

One netizen gushed, “There’s someone for everyone… So it’s a very good match!”

The 64-year-old actress ended a rocky five-year engagement with her high school sweetheart, Chris Heisser, in May 2025, shortly before embarking on a relationship with the ’80s heartthrob.

Around the same time, in July 2025, Lamas also underwent a major transition, filing for divorce from his sixth wife, Kenna Scott.

While their relationship has thrust them back into the spotlight, this isn’t the first time the duo has crossed paths.

Two 80s Icons Now In Their 60s Spark Fan Frenzy By Confirming Romance

Image credits: USA Network

Two 80s Icons Now In Their 60s Spark Fan Frenzy By Confirming Romance

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They share a professional and social history spanning more than 40 years, most notably including a joint 1983 photo shoot for Playgirl magazine.

The “summertime beachwear” spread featured the young actors embracing in swimwear.

Lamas reshared the photo on his X account in December last year, captioning it, “I cannot believe that this was 43 years ago! Side note, speedos on request only.”

Locklear and Lamas reportedly kept their relationship private for six months prior to the recent confirmation

Two 80s Icons Now In Their 60s Spark Fan Frenzy By Confirming Romance

Image credits: ABC

Both Heather and Lorenzo are scheduled to appear at the Chiller Theatre Toy, Model and Film Expo in Parsippany, New Jersey, later this month, marking their first official public outing since confirming their romance.

This biannual event is a major New Jersey tradition, where fans can meet stars from legendary ’80s and ’90s shows for autographs and photo opportunities.

Prior to their “full-circle moment” romance, both stars had extensive marital histories and children from previous relationships.

Heather has been married twice, first to Tommy Lee and then to Richie Sambora, and has one daughter, Ava Sambora, who is now 28.

Lorenzo, meanwhile, has been married six times and is a father of six children, all of whom are now adults, with the eldest being 42 and the youngest 25.

His marriages include Victoria Hilbert, Michele Smith, Kathleen Kinmont, Shauna Sand, Shawna Craig, and Kenna Scott.

“Why not. They’re from the same era of TV and make a cute couple,” one social media user wrote

Two 80s Icons Now In Their 60s Spark Fan Frenzy By Confirming Romance

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Two 80s Icons Now In Their 60s Spark Fan Frenzy By Confirming Romance

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Two 80s Icons Now In Their 60s Spark Fan Frenzy By Confirming Romance

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Two 80s Icons Now In Their 60s Spark Fan Frenzy By Confirming Romance

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Two 80s Icons Now In Their 60s Spark Fan Frenzy By Confirming Romance

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Two 80s Icons Now In Their 60s Spark Fan Frenzy By Confirming Romance

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Two 80s Icons Now In Their 60s Spark Fan Frenzy By Confirming Romance

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Two 80s Icons Now In Their 60s Spark Fan Frenzy By Confirming Romance

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Two 80s Icons Now In Their 60s Spark Fan Frenzy By Confirming Romance

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Two 80s Icons Now In Their 60s Spark Fan Frenzy By Confirming Romance

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Two 80s Icons Now In Their 60s Spark Fan Frenzy By Confirming Romance

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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