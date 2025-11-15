“There Was An Attempt”: People Share The Worst Fails They’ve Seen (50 New Pics)

Some plans just don’t play out. They may even sound good in our heads but when it’s time for action, all that we’re left with is our intentions.
About a year ago, we did a piece on the subreddit r/ThereWasAnAttempt. But since then, the community has featured so many amusing fails, we just had to do an update. So here it is.
From hugging a bodybuilder to texting teenagers “in their languages”, here are some of the funniest hiccups that recently appeared on the sub.
#1 To Give The Worst Land
“In 1913, Sarah Rector, a 10-year-old black girl received a land allotment of 160 acres in Oklahoma. The best farming land was reserved for whites, so she was given a barren plot. Oil was soon discovered there & she became the country’s first black millionaire.”
Image source: RodyBlano
#2 To Trick The Allied Forces
“During WW2, the Germans built a fake wooden airfield with wooden aircraft, vehicles, and hangars in order to trick the Allies. The RAF, having known of the secret project for months, patiently waited for them to finish and then dropped a single fake wooden bomb on it”
Image source: DrugInducedBeard
#3 To Spread Anarchy
Image source: kingmcash
#4 To Comfort A Foster Kitty By A Deaf And Partially Blind Pup
Image source: tyw7
#5 To Protest
Image source: amit8910
#6 To Take A Family Beach Photo
Image source: MadamFuzzyPants
#7 To Steal Snacks
Image source: Gabriel_illusion
#8 To Rob A Store
“On April 19th, 1995, a man robbed a bank disguised with lemon juice on his face. Since he knew lemon juice could be used as invisible ink, he thought it would make his face invisible on camera.”
Image source: iamrahul3
#9 To Be A Good Kitten
Image source: JiminyR
#10 To Make A Poster
Image source: vdk0987
#11 To Steal Food
Image source: jasontaken
#12 To Escape The Vet
Image source: PolarBlast
#13 To Face Swap
Image source: Lazar_Kracken
#14 To Sell Bigger Burgers
“A&W created the third-pounder. It was the same price as McDonald’s quarter-pounder. It bombed massively. When they tried to find out why, it was discovered that Americans thought they were being cheated because three is a smaller number than four. A&W — realizing they can’t explain grade school fractions to fully grown adults without coming across as condescending assh*les — quietly took the burger off the menu”
Image source: scr33ner
#15 To Wrap A Gift For Christmas
Image source: midnighthunder0
#16 To Catch A Live Mouse
Image source: meister2a
#17 To Car Safety
“A concept design for car safety belts from the 1960s”
Image source: darkjoseph17
#18 To Champion “Straight Pride”
Image source: txhrow1
#19 To Go Outside
Image source: krncrds
#20 To Drink The Milk
“He thought he could get to the milk by licking the outside of the bowl”
Image source: WhiteAmericanShooter
#21 To Make A Cute Panorama Picture
Image source: Comrade_Vodka
#22 To Lie About Traffic
Image source: Yeetoi6969
#23 To Promote The Use Of Machinery
Image source: BenReeves477
#24 To Stop Google Eyes
Image source: praaany
#25 To Have Fun With A Halloween Decoration
Image source: i-like-to-be-wooshed
#26 To Protest
“Not sure if she’s anti-gun or pro-domestic violence”
Image source: Picariya
#27 To Open Door
“Door was jamming from inside so phoned for a guy to repair it. He managed to open it, left his tools outside, came in and shut the door. Now we both stuck.”
Image source: Master1718
#28 To Be Encouraging
Image source: Dwaidciamhaits
#29 To Hide An Illegal Marijuana Farm
Image source: shr-ike
#30 To F**k With A Cat
Image source: jasontaken
#31 To Hug The Bodybuilder
Image source: stuffilybreak
#32 To Advertise For A Photo Studio
Image source: hercules00700
#33 To Take A Family Photo
Image source: Mirathesaurus
#34 To Live Forever
Image source: creativeusername279
#35 To Make A Nice, Wholesome, Jesus Themed Light Switch
Image source: 4Plus20MakesHappy
#36 To Formulate An Interesting Question
Image source: theponderingd3xt3r
#37 To Put A Hat On A Frog
Image source: diveonfire
#38 To Give Jfk A Memorial
Image source: Sir_Cock_Lork
#39 To Handcuff This Man
Image source: dacebato
#40 To Be Handicap Inclusive
Image source: Mommys_Avacado
#41 To Build A Nest
Image source: brody_lee
#42 To Make Kids Learn Angles
Image source: Appropriate_Check125
#43 To Create A Novelty Drinking Device
Image source: ccodeinecobain
#44 To Make An Anti-Drug Ad
Image source: LilFootLBT
#45 To Make You Feel Safe
Image source: oldskool7231
#46 To Make A Positive Statement About Law Enforcement
Image source: Rattlehead96
#47 To Outsmart The Police
Image source: Deven_Patel7
#48 To Get $1,000
Image source: Civil_Experience2152
#49 To Save The Teens
Image source: maxrip
#50 To Solder
Image source: ilandedhereyesterday
