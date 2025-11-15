“There Was An Attempt”: People Share The Worst Fails They’ve Seen (50 New Pics)

Some plans just don’t play out. They may even sound good in our heads but when it’s time for action, all that we’re left with is our intentions.

About a year ago, we did a piece on the subreddit r/ThereWasAnAttempt. But since then, the community has featured so many amusing fails, we just had to do an update. So here it is.

From hugging a bodybuilder to texting teenagers “in their languages”, here are some of the funniest hiccups that recently appeared on the sub.

#1 To Give The Worst Land

“In 1913, Sarah Rector, a 10-year-old black girl received a land allotment of 160 acres in Oklahoma. The best farming land was reserved for whites, so she was given a barren plot. Oil was soon discovered there & she became the country’s first black millionaire.”

Image source: RodyBlano

#2 To Trick The Allied Forces

“During WW2, the Germans built a fake wooden airfield with wooden aircraft, vehicles, and hangars in order to trick the Allies. The RAF, having known of the secret project for months, patiently waited for them to finish and then dropped a single fake wooden bomb on it”

Image source: DrugInducedBeard

#3 To Spread Anarchy

Image source: kingmcash

#4 To Comfort A Foster Kitty By A Deaf And Partially Blind Pup

Image source: tyw7

#5 To Protest

Image source: amit8910

#6 To Take A Family Beach Photo

Image source: MadamFuzzyPants

#7 To Steal Snacks

Image source: Gabriel_illusion

#8 To Rob A Store

“On April 19th, 1995, a man robbed a bank disguised with lemon juice on his face. Since he knew lemon juice could be used as invisible ink, he thought it would make his face invisible on camera.”

Image source: iamrahul3

#9 To Be A Good Kitten

Image source: JiminyR

#10 To Make A Poster

Image source: vdk0987

#11 To Steal Food

Image source: jasontaken

#12 To Escape The Vet

Image source: PolarBlast

#13 To Face Swap

Image source: Lazar_Kracken

#14 To Sell Bigger Burgers

“A&W created the third-pounder. It was the same price as McDonald’s quarter-pounder. It bombed massively. When they tried to find out why, it was discovered that Americans thought they were being cheated because three is a smaller number than four. A&W — realizing they can’t explain grade school fractions to fully grown adults without coming across as condescending assh*les — quietly took the burger off the menu”

Image source: scr33ner

#15 To Wrap A Gift For Christmas

Image source: midnighthunder0

#16 To Catch A Live Mouse

Image source: meister2a

#17 To Car Safety

“A concept design for car safety belts from the 1960s”

Image source: darkjoseph17

#18 To Champion “Straight Pride”

Image source: txhrow1

#19 To Go Outside

Image source: krncrds

#20 To Drink The Milk

“He thought he could get to the milk by licking the outside of the bowl”

Image source: WhiteAmericanShooter

#21 To Make A Cute Panorama Picture

Image source: Comrade_Vodka

#22 To Lie About Traffic

Image source: Yeetoi6969

#23 To Promote The Use Of Machinery

Image source: BenReeves477

#24 To Stop Google Eyes

Image source: praaany

#25 To Have Fun With A Halloween Decoration

Image source: i-like-to-be-wooshed

#26 To Protest

“Not sure if she’s anti-gun or pro-domestic violence”

Image source: Picariya

#27 To Open Door

“Door was jamming from inside so phoned for a guy to repair it. He managed to open it, left his tools outside, came in and shut the door. Now we both stuck.”

Image source: Master1718

#28 To Be Encouraging

Image source: Dwaidciamhaits

#29 To Hide An Illegal Marijuana Farm

Image source: shr-ike

#30 To F**k With A Cat

Image source: jasontaken

#31 To Hug The Bodybuilder

Image source: stuffilybreak

#32 To Advertise For A Photo Studio

Image source: hercules00700

#33 To Take A Family Photo

Image source: Mirathesaurus

#34 To Live Forever

Image source: creativeusername279

#35 To Make A Nice, Wholesome, Jesus Themed Light Switch

Image source: 4Plus20MakesHappy

#36 To Formulate An Interesting Question

Image source: theponderingd3xt3r

#37 To Put A Hat On A Frog

Image source: diveonfire

#38 To Give Jfk A Memorial

Image source: Sir_Cock_Lork

#39 To Handcuff This Man

Image source: dacebato

#40 To Be Handicap Inclusive

Image source: Mommys_Avacado

#41 To Build A Nest

Image source: brody_lee

#42 To Make Kids Learn Angles

Image source: Appropriate_Check125

#43 To Create A Novelty Drinking Device

Image source: ccodeinecobain

#44 To Make An Anti-Drug Ad

Image source: LilFootLBT

#45 To Make You Feel Safe

Image source: oldskool7231

#46 To Make A Positive Statement About Law Enforcement

Image source: Rattlehead96

#47 To Outsmart The Police

Image source: Deven_Patel7

#48 To Get $1,000

Image source: Civil_Experience2152

#49 To Save The Teens

Image source: maxrip

#50 To Solder

Image source: ilandedhereyesterday

