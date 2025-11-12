I Made These Soap Sculptures As A Part Of An Ongoing Investigation Into Visualising Memories

Crumpling Memories is the working title of a series of paintings/drawings/performances and sculptures.
As a little kid I had a lot of skin problems. Most of them from allergies of all sorts. My mother had to bath me many times a day to take care of the open wounds and to try to make the itching less. As a little toddler then, I still remember the smell of those soaps, and the hands taking care of me.
Now, many years later I wanted to visualize those moments with these sculptures. They only consist of soap, “Sunlight” soap mostly.
More info: ksoete.com
