Choosing Beggars: Dating App Edition (30 Pics)

The reasons why modern-day dating sucks so much are plentiful and a lot of it is, of course, related to dating apps. For one, they are giving us too much choice while at the same time not enough good matches. This leaves many overwhelmed but still starving for meaningful connections. 

Then, there are all the problems that are related to texting. Ghosting, quickly losing interest in a conversation, not being able to convey emotion or get into a conversational flow through a screen.

Throw in some instant gratification and an otherwise already hectic schedule and voila— you have just created an awful dating experience. So awful, in fact, that almost 80% of singles report that they are experiencing dating burnout.

If you’re already in that 80%, the list of examples below will only make you feel worse about it. That is why Bored Panda contacted Lilian Czolbe, a relational coach and an author of a web series on online dating, to get some tips on how to navigate today’s dating scene.

#1 At Least She Knows She’s Picky?

Image source: XSuperBeaverX

#2 Pretty Much How Most Tinder Convos Go Now Anyone Under 25 For Me. Wanted A Sugar Daddy

Image source: Lukewarmbanana2

#3 Girl On Tinder Wants Korean BBQ

Image source: plaid-knight

#4 Trying To Get A $100 Minimum Dinner On A First Date

Image source: Undercoverfootmodel

#5 Jonathan, The Choosiest Of Tinder Beggers

Image source: LyanGamer

#6 Guy Went On One Date With A Girl, Waited 3 Months Of No Contact Before Deciding To Pick Out Every Insecurity She Probably Has About Herself. Claims She Hurt His Ego, Then Proceeds To (Kind Of) Ask For A Second Date

Image source: whatevertogether

#7 “Not Everything Is About You”

Image source: camskylex

#8 First One I’ve Run Into On Tinder

Image source: adamant_fang

#9 The Choosing Beggars Of Tinder

Image source: GreyCloud59

#10 She Took “Pay To Play” To A New Level

Image source: Perjunkie

#11 This Cb Is Homeless With Three Kids And Making Demands On A Dating App

Image source: DukeMaximum

#12 For The Record, There Wouldn’t Have Been A Date

Image source: c-lynn99

#13 Blunt. Feminist. Liberal

Image source: _easy_

#14 This Guy Is A Literal Content Gold Mine. I Don’t Think Any Woman Would Want To Date You Buddy

Image source: Prof_RPNT

#15 Taking Tinder Dating To A Whole New Level

Image source: DingoDamp

#16 Went On A Date. Said I Was Looking For Something More Serious, No Hookups, And He Left Immediately. A Couple Months Later And I Get This Message

Image source: vjarnold

#17 Tinder Is The New U-Haul?

Image source: theoseinagape

#18 Part Of The Time-Honored Tradition Of Making A Dating Profile That Demands Everything And Provides Nothing

Image source: kabukistar

#19 Dead End Dating Profile (F) Asks Me (M) For Ride At 2:07am, I’m Not That Desperate. Til “Goof” Must Be A Powerful Insult

Image source: FlatCoffeeDude

#20 These Are Realistic Standard For Dating On Craigslist

Image source: Gromitzy

#21 U Pay

Image source: DrWhomst

#22 Im A Few Months Into My Tattoo Apprenticeship.. Apparently I Shouldn’t State My Job On A Dating Site

Image source: katarinakiwi

#23 Tinder Surgarless Sugar-Daddy Wanted

Image source: Daveyin-Blade

#24 Alright Boys I’m Done With Tinder

Image source: aerostrike22

#25 Dating Apps Are For Getting Paid, Not Getting To Know Each Other

Image source: inaboutaminute

#26 My Sister Got This Message From A Dude On Tinder Asking If She Would Overhaul The Branding, Website, And Social Media For A Tech Start Up For Free

Image source: brokenhearteddaisy

#27 My Tinder Bio Has Photography Set As My Job

Image source: bamalakazam

#28 Ah The Latest And Greatest From Tinder

Image source: DaytronTheDestroyer

#29 First I Thought Cb Was Cheap. Then I Thought Cb Was Bored. Finally, I Thought Cb Was Desperate. Is The Facebook Marketplace The New Tinder?

Image source: Blueskyredfilter

#30 Imagine Thinking You’re Worth Paying To Talk To Lol

Image source: Sham_Masta_Sham

