Choosing Beggars: Dating App Edition (30 Pics)

The reasons why modern-day dating sucks so much are plentiful and a lot of it is, of course, related to dating apps. For one, they are giving us too much choice while at the same time not enough good matches. This leaves many overwhelmed but still starving for meaningful connections.
Then, there are all the problems that are related to texting. Ghosting, quickly losing interest in a conversation, not being able to convey emotion or get into a conversational flow through a screen.
Throw in some instant gratification and an otherwise already hectic schedule and voila— you have just created an awful dating experience. So awful, in fact, that almost 80% of singles report that they are experiencing dating burnout.
If you’re already in that 80%, the list of examples below will only make you feel worse about it. That is why Bored Panda contacted Lilian Czolbe, a relational coach and an author of a web series on online dating, to get some tips on how to navigate today’s dating scene.
#1 At Least She Knows She’s Picky?
Image source: XSuperBeaverX
#2 Pretty Much How Most Tinder Convos Go Now Anyone Under 25 For Me. Wanted A Sugar Daddy
Image source: Lukewarmbanana2
#3 Girl On Tinder Wants Korean BBQ
Image source: plaid-knight
#4 Trying To Get A $100 Minimum Dinner On A First Date
Image source: Undercoverfootmodel
#5 Jonathan, The Choosiest Of Tinder Beggers
Image source: LyanGamer
#6 Guy Went On One Date With A Girl, Waited 3 Months Of No Contact Before Deciding To Pick Out Every Insecurity She Probably Has About Herself. Claims She Hurt His Ego, Then Proceeds To (Kind Of) Ask For A Second Date
Image source: whatevertogether
#7 “Not Everything Is About You”
Image source: camskylex
#8 First One I’ve Run Into On Tinder
Image source: adamant_fang
#9 The Choosing Beggars Of Tinder
Image source: GreyCloud59
#10 She Took “Pay To Play” To A New Level
Image source: Perjunkie
#11 This Cb Is Homeless With Three Kids And Making Demands On A Dating App
Image source: DukeMaximum
#12 For The Record, There Wouldn’t Have Been A Date
Image source: c-lynn99
#13 Blunt. Feminist. Liberal
Image source: _easy_
#14 This Guy Is A Literal Content Gold Mine. I Don’t Think Any Woman Would Want To Date You Buddy
Image source: Prof_RPNT
#15 Taking Tinder Dating To A Whole New Level
Image source: DingoDamp
#16 Went On A Date. Said I Was Looking For Something More Serious, No Hookups, And He Left Immediately. A Couple Months Later And I Get This Message
Image source: vjarnold
#17 Tinder Is The New U-Haul?
Image source: theoseinagape
#18 Part Of The Time-Honored Tradition Of Making A Dating Profile That Demands Everything And Provides Nothing
Image source: kabukistar
#19 Dead End Dating Profile (F) Asks Me (M) For Ride At 2:07am, I’m Not That Desperate. Til “Goof” Must Be A Powerful Insult
Image source: FlatCoffeeDude
#20 These Are Realistic Standard For Dating On Craigslist
Image source: Gromitzy
#21 U Pay
Image source: DrWhomst
#22 Im A Few Months Into My Tattoo Apprenticeship.. Apparently I Shouldn’t State My Job On A Dating Site
Image source: katarinakiwi
#23 Tinder Surgarless Sugar-Daddy Wanted
Image source: Daveyin-Blade
#24 Alright Boys I’m Done With Tinder
Image source: aerostrike22
#25 Dating Apps Are For Getting Paid, Not Getting To Know Each Other
Image source: inaboutaminute
#26 My Sister Got This Message From A Dude On Tinder Asking If She Would Overhaul The Branding, Website, And Social Media For A Tech Start Up For Free
Image source: brokenhearteddaisy
#27 My Tinder Bio Has Photography Set As My Job
Image source: bamalakazam
#28 Ah The Latest And Greatest From Tinder
Image source: DaytronTheDestroyer
#29 First I Thought Cb Was Cheap. Then I Thought Cb Was Bored. Finally, I Thought Cb Was Desperate. Is The Facebook Marketplace The New Tinder?
Image source: Blueskyredfilter
#30 Imagine Thinking You’re Worth Paying To Talk To Lol
Image source: Sham_Masta_Sham
Follow Us