I Made Oil Paintings With Shards Of Television Screens (16 Pics)

For the past two years, I have been working on this series, along with other series, to explore the direct relationship between the body and the technological devices we choose to use. The psychological effects of too much screen time usually have strong emotional relevance. It seems to me, that living in a world that is so connected often isolates and saddens us. That feeling is translated through the materials that have been used in the paintings. The rough oily texture, that either makes up the structures of the figures or the negative space, is made of integrating crushed up television screen and phone screen into the impasto strokes. I found televisions on the street, gutted them, and crushed up the screens to make what I would consider being “robot cocaine.” The nature of the rough and edgy shards of plexiglass represent a psychological scarification that is taking place within the mind and body.
This all, of course, takes place in the world where every object is a computer programmed three-dimensionally rendered object existing in deep space. That deep space is where we communicate with one another that doesn’t exist within our natural senses. Within that deep space, I would believe to find unnatural colors that are reminiscent of video game colors. Whether exploring the anatomy of a friend, the objects that best represent death and mortality, a blossom, or religious mythology, the television series holds its cohesion in the dreamlike reality that comes along with the integration of technology into the mind, body, and spirit.
