16 Illustrations Of Disney Characters Meeting The Actors From Their Movie Adaptations

We all have our fair share of love for Disney. Some of us have only memories of sentiments from childhood, and some are still obsessed with Disney characters to this day.

Nowadays, technology has come far enough for us to finally see a few Disney masterpieces come to life in a movie adaptation. And for some, that has opened new horizons for creativity.

Ema Rajabova is an artist with a great passion for Disney. She creates a lot of fan art, but one of her projects draws our attention the most. She has united the characters from movies and cartoons in one drawing in a way that it seems like they met up in the same universe.

More info: Instagram

#1 Genie

Image source: art_of_ema

#2 Giselle

Image source: art_of_ema

#3 Evil Witch

Image source: art_of_ema

#4 Mad Hatter

Image source: art_of_ema

#5 Gaston

Image source: art_of_ema

#6 Jasmine

Image source: art_of_ema

#7 Belle

Image source: art_of_ema

#8 Beast

Image source: art_of_ema

#9 Aurora

Image source: art_of_ema

#10 Mulan

Image source: art_of_ema

#11 Cinderella

Image source: art_of_ema

#12 Alice In Wonderland

Image source: art_of_ema

#13 Prince Edward

Image source: art_of_ema

#14 Belle

Image source: art_of_ema

#15 Mowgli

Image source: art_of_ema

#16 Anastasia And Drizella Traiman

Image source: art_of_ema

