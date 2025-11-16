I Made Ai Draw Bored Pandas (11 Pics)

by

So we know we are all bored pandas, but what does AI think we look like when scrolling on our devices? I asked Dream by WOMBO to create some bored pandas and this is what it created.

#1 Bored Panda On A Bench In The City At Night

#2 Bored Panda In A Cave

#3 Bored Panda With Poor Posture

#4 Minimalist Bored Panda

#5 Bored Panda In Bed

#6 Bored Panda As A Steampunk Robot

#7 Bored Panda Being Bored

#8 Bored Panda On A Couch

#9 Bored Panda With A House Plant

#10 Bored Panda In Bed

#11 Bored Panda On A Roof

Patrick Penrose
