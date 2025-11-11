Coloring Book For Grown-Ups Mocks Adult Life

by

Ryan Hunter and Taige Jensen, two comedians based in Brooklyn, New York, have published a darkly hilarious coloring book called “Coloring For Grown-Ups: The Adult Activity Book” that is filled with sketchy and twisted activities for adults.

The two comedians, together with their comedy troupe POYKPAC, have an excellent understanding of contemporary internet humor, which factors heavily into their brilliant little book.

Their work calls to mind Coloring Corruptions, a project that shows what happens when grown-ups with a sick sense of humor do coloring books!

More info: coloringforgrownups.com | poykpac.com (h/t: huffpost)

Coloring Book For Grown-Ups Mocks Adult Life
Coloring Book For Grown-Ups Mocks Adult Life
Coloring Book For Grown-Ups Mocks Adult Life
Coloring Book For Grown-Ups Mocks Adult Life
Coloring Book For Grown-Ups Mocks Adult Life
Coloring Book For Grown-Ups Mocks Adult Life
Coloring Book For Grown-Ups Mocks Adult Life
Coloring Book For Grown-Ups Mocks Adult Life
Coloring Book For Grown-Ups Mocks Adult Life
Coloring Book For Grown-Ups Mocks Adult Life
Coloring Book For Grown-Ups Mocks Adult Life
Coloring Book For Grown-Ups Mocks Adult Life
Coloring Book For Grown-Ups Mocks Adult Life
Coloring Book For Grown-Ups Mocks Adult Life
Coloring Book For Grown-Ups Mocks Adult Life
Coloring Book For Grown-Ups Mocks Adult Life
Coloring Book For Grown-Ups Mocks Adult Life
Coloring Book For Grown-Ups Mocks Adult Life
Coloring Book For Grown-Ups Mocks Adult Life

This book is available on Amazon.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
