Hey Pandas, Share The Most Treasured Memory You Have

Everyone has at least something they’ve treasured for years, mind sharing yours?
#1
Probably abt 10 years ago now i was riding a bus with my future wife and her son. I was sharing the seat with him. I looked down and his four year old hand was wrapped around my finger and he was asleep next to me.
Either he was holding me or i was holding him. I knew then i was this kids father.
Now im stuck with an annoying 14 year old lol. But wouldn’t change it for anything.
#2
when i re-met my best friend.
when my best friend and i were seperated after preschool so we could attend different elementary schools, i searched for him everywhere. in 8th grade, i was told by one of the adults at my school that there was a boy that wanted to play chess with me, and something about him felt familiar. I asked him his name, and yup, it was my best friend. its going to be 3 years next month that we’ve re-met and we are still best friends :D
#3
All the memories of when my children were little. I have memory issues where I can’t remember too much too often, but when I get a random hit of one of those memories (even if they are a sad moment) they actually trigger emotions in me (something that doesn’t happen to much either)
#4
Sitting on my Dad’s lap as a kid when he’d get home from work. A feeling of peace, love, and safety. I hope I make my kids feel the same.
#5
When I was a little guy, my mom would put my brother to bed, then she and I would lay on the couch and watch “Shock Theater” on Friday nights. The movie was always corny as hell, and the blanket was as scratchy as steel wool, but we were cuddled up watching those silly movies until I fell asleep. She was so young and vital back then and good times were easy to have.
