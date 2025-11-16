I Made A Prison Maze From Pop-It Toys For My Hamster To Escape

by

A YouTube channel named “Minecraft Hamster Homa” brought this idea to life by building a huge pop-it maze with insanely cool obstacles and giving his fluffy Syrian hamster an adventure of a lifetime.

Our brave explorer breaks from prison, running from cannibals and even flying to the moon.

He may be thrilled and exhausted from his venture and that’s why a glorious amount of nuts and everything a hamster can desire waiting for him at the finish line.

People are totally in for this hamster maze fun with a whopping 2 M views.

This prison break video has earned the hearts of 2 million viewers

A fight with his cellmate

I Made A Prison Maze From Pop-It Toys For My Hamster To Escape

Time to break out

I Made A Prison Maze From Pop-It Toys For My Hamster To Escape

Unexpected slide

I Made A Prison Maze From Pop-It Toys For My Hamster To Escape

Obstacle course

I Made A Prison Maze From Pop-It Toys For My Hamster To Escape
I Made A Prison Maze From Pop-It Toys For My Hamster To Escape
I Made A Prison Maze From Pop-It Toys For My Hamster To Escape

Hulk smash!

I Made A Prison Maze From Pop-It Toys For My Hamster To Escape
I Made A Prison Maze From Pop-It Toys For My Hamster To Escape
I Made A Prison Maze From Pop-It Toys For My Hamster To Escape
I Made A Prison Maze From Pop-It Toys For My Hamster To Escape
I Made A Prison Maze From Pop-It Toys For My Hamster To Escape
I Made A Prison Maze From Pop-It Toys For My Hamster To Escape
I Made A Prison Maze From Pop-It Toys For My Hamster To Escape

Hamster Minecraft Maze With Epic DIY LAVA Obstacles Course gained over a million views, and worth the watch

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
My Neighbour Ana Makes Great Cakes
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Manhunt: Unabomber – You Should be Watching This
3 min read
Aug, 8, 2017
30 People Are Sharing Hilarious Memes Following The 3rd Apparition Of The Mysterious Monolith
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
James Nelson-Joyce: The British Actor Who Just Exploded in 2025
3 min read
May, 14, 2025
Whatever Happened to the Cast of True Blood?
3 min read
Jul, 27, 2018
143 Basketball Jokes That’ll Have You Rolling With Laughter
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.