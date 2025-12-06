Tim Cahill: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Tim Cahill: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Tim Cahill

December 6, 1979

Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

46 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Tim Cahill?

Timothy Filiga Cahill is an Australian former professional footballer, widely recognized for his powerful headers and iconic corner flag boxing celebration. He became a global figure through his dynamic play as a midfielder and forward.

His breakout moment arrived during the 2006 FIFA World Cup when he scored Australia’s first-ever goals at the tournament, instantly cementing his legend. This performance ignited national pride and showcased his clutch ability on the biggest stage.

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in Sydney, Australia, Timothy Cahill grew up in a football-loving household, influenced by his Samoan mother, Sisifo, and English father, Tim Senior.

He attended Annandale North Public School and Balmain High School, where his natural athletic ability began to shine. Cahill later honed his skills in local youth teams before moving to England to pursue his professional football dreams.

Notable Relationships

Timothy Cahill has maintained a long-term partnership with his wife, Rebekah Greenhill, throughout his extensive football career. Their relationship has been a constant, largely removed from tabloid speculation.

Cahill shares four children—Kyah, Shae, Cruz, and Sia—with Greenhill, with whom he co-parents, often sharing glimpses of their family life on social media.

Career Highlights

Timothy Cahill’s football career is defined by his prolific goalscoring and consistent presence on the international stage. He became Australia’s all-time leading male goalscorer, a record built across four FIFA World Cups.

Beyond playing, Cahill launched his own Tim Cahill Football Academy, focusing on youth development, and has expanded into football punditry. He also holds ambassadorial roles with various sports organizations globally.

Signature Quote

“Never give up, always keep pushing, and believe in yourself.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
