I Made A Portuguese Universe Using The Quilling Technique

by

While the paper folds and unfolds, we find along the way, references that lead us to a Portuguese universe. A set of icons, work as a model for the creation of our work, using the “quilling” technique. Paper in all it’s frailty, does a contrasting approach with those same icons, in a language intended as original and contemporary. I’m na artista from Lisbon, Portugal, my brand is modopapel.

More info: Instagram

Sardinhas/Sardines

I Made A Portuguese Universe Using The Quilling Technique

Coração de Viana/ Viana heart

I Made A Portuguese Universe Using The Quilling Technique

Vinho e Fado/ Wine and Fado

I Made A Portuguese Universe Using The Quilling Technique

Corações de Viana / Viana hearts

I Made A Portuguese Universe Using The Quilling Technique

Eléctrico 28 / Tram 28

I Made A Portuguese Universe Using The Quilling Technique

Guitarra portuguesa/Portuguese guitar

I Made A Portuguese Universe Using The Quilling Technique

Mar / Sea

I Made A Portuguese Universe Using The Quilling Technique

Patrick Penrose
