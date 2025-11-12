I Made A Portuguese Universe Using The Quilling Technique

While the paper folds and unfolds, we find along the way, references that lead us to a Portuguese universe. A set of icons, work as a model for the creation of our work, using the “quilling” technique. Paper in all it’s frailty, does a contrasting approach with those same icons, in a language intended as original and contemporary. I’m na artista from Lisbon, Portugal, my brand is modopapel.
More info: Instagram
Sardinhas/Sardines
Coração de Viana/ Viana heart
Vinho e Fado/ Wine and Fado
Corações de Viana / Viana hearts
Eléctrico 28 / Tram 28
Guitarra portuguesa/Portuguese guitar
Mar / Sea
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us