Mother Says “No” When Two Neighbor Boys Ask If They Can Hang Out With Her 2-Year-Old Son, Their Mom Comes Banging At Her Door

When moving into a new home, you never know exactly what your neighbors will be like. They might be extremely friendly and bring you a casserole upon moving in, or they might be aloof and not say anything to you until you have been in the neighborhood for a year. One easy way to make friends with your neighbors is if your children can all play together, but that generally works best when the kids are around the same age.
One mother, however, recently shared on MumsNet that she was confused as to why her neighbors that are much older than her son insist on playing with him. She wanted to know if she was being unreasonable for refusing to let the neighbor boys take her two-year-old out, so below, you can read the full story and decide what you think. Let us know in the comments how you would have responded in this situation, and then if you’re interested in another Bored Panda article featuring neighbor drama, check out this story next.
This mom reached out online to see if she was being unreasonable for refusing to let her new neighbor’s sons play with her two-year-old
A parent can never be too careful when protecting their children. Especially when a kid is only two years old, they likely cannot speak very well, so they definitely need a parent or guardian around who can understand them. Two pre-teen boys probably do not have very much experience with small children either. Toddlers require a lot of attention, and according to many parents, they should be legally required to have supervision.
One survey conducted by Reason found that 83% of adults believe 6-year-olds should be supervised at public parks. 82% also believe that 9-year-olds require a guardian at parks, and even 63% say 12-year-olds should have supervision. So I don’t think an 11 and 12-year-old would be sufficient to watch over a two-year-old who they don’t even know.
Some of the comments on this post also mentioned how their minds went straight to Jamie Bulger. Horrifically tortured and murdered by two ten-year-old boys in England in 1993, Jamie Bulger was also only two-years-old when he was kidnapped. While that was a tragic and uncommon situation, a parent can never be too careful. It is much better to be safe and offend a neighbor than to have something unspeakable happen to your child.
We all want to avoid conflict with our neighbors as much as possible, but sometimes you have to choose your battles. If ensuring that your child is safe causes a rift between tenants, so be it. How would you respond to the neighbors in this situation? We would love to hear your thoughts down below, whether you are a parent or not.
Readers have reassured the mother that she is justified in being cautious
