This Page Is Dedicated To Sentimental Nostalgia, And Here’s 30 Of Their Best Posts (New Pics)

by

Who doesn’t love a trip down memory lane? We probably all like to reminisce about the good old days when the only care we had was what animated show was coming up next on the telly. Nostalgia for past decades exploded with the phenomenon of Stranger Things. It made us love ’80s fashion, glam rock, and even mullets.

But the ’80s isn’t the only decade that we’re feeling nostalgic for. So the “X” (Twitter) page I Love Nostalgia posts pics from the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, and ’00s to cater to all our tastes. Those of us who lived through those times can have a wonderful nostalgia trip. And those who were too young to experience it can get a glimpse of what life sans smartphones was like.

This is our third time featuring ‘I Love Nostalgia’ on Bored Panda. And we’ve reached out to its creator, Ian Wright, again. This time, he told us what’s new since the last time his page got featured on Bored Panda and why he appreciates the younger generation’s love for the ’80s.

#1 Total Carnage

This Page Is Dedicated To Sentimental Nostalgia, And Here&#8217;s 30 Of Their Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: il0venostalgia

#2 The Real Struggle In The 70s And 80s, Maybe Even 90s

This Page Is Dedicated To Sentimental Nostalgia, And Here&#8217;s 30 Of Their Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: il0venostalgia

#3 Do You Remember Using These Exact Video Tapes?

This Page Is Dedicated To Sentimental Nostalgia, And Here&#8217;s 30 Of Their Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: il0venostalgia

#4 You’re Old

This Page Is Dedicated To Sentimental Nostalgia, And Here&#8217;s 30 Of Their Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: il0venostalgia

#5 I’m This Old

This Page Is Dedicated To Sentimental Nostalgia, And Here&#8217;s 30 Of Their Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: il0venostalgia

#6 Only Those Old Enough Know What It Is. Do You Know And Did You Ever Manage To Tear It Properly?

This Page Is Dedicated To Sentimental Nostalgia, And Here&#8217;s 30 Of Their Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: il0venostalgia

#7 I’m This Old

This Page Is Dedicated To Sentimental Nostalgia, And Here&#8217;s 30 Of Their Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: il0venostalgia

#8 These Kids Are Couple Today

This Page Is Dedicated To Sentimental Nostalgia, And Here&#8217;s 30 Of Their Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: il0venostalgia

#9 Did You Have A Stereo Hifi Like This?

This Page Is Dedicated To Sentimental Nostalgia, And Here&#8217;s 30 Of Their Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: il0venostalgia

#10 Only Those Old Enough Know What The Little Compartment In The Handle Is

This Page Is Dedicated To Sentimental Nostalgia, And Here&#8217;s 30 Of Their Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: il0venostalgia

#11 Casserole Dish

This Page Is Dedicated To Sentimental Nostalgia, And Here&#8217;s 30 Of Their Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: il0venostalgia

#12

This Page Is Dedicated To Sentimental Nostalgia, And Here&#8217;s 30 Of Their Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: il0venostalgia

#13 Just A Quick Reply To Confirm That Just Like Me, You Didn’t Really Know What You Were Doing, But It Was Better Than What You Was Supposed To Be Doing

This Page Is Dedicated To Sentimental Nostalgia, And Here&#8217;s 30 Of Their Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: il0venostalgia

#14 I’m This Old

This Page Is Dedicated To Sentimental Nostalgia, And Here&#8217;s 30 Of Their Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: il0venostalgia

#15 Can You See It?

This Page Is Dedicated To Sentimental Nostalgia, And Here&#8217;s 30 Of Their Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: il0venostalgia

#16 This Is True

This Page Is Dedicated To Sentimental Nostalgia, And Here&#8217;s 30 Of Their Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: il0venostalgia

#17 It’s A Pen And A Clock. A Pen Clock. We Had It Good In The 80s!

This Page Is Dedicated To Sentimental Nostalgia, And Here&#8217;s 30 Of Their Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: il0venostalgia

#18 Did You Learn To Type On A Typewriter Or A Computer Keyboard?

This Page Is Dedicated To Sentimental Nostalgia, And Here&#8217;s 30 Of Their Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: il0venostalgia

#19 I Am From This Generation

This Page Is Dedicated To Sentimental Nostalgia, And Here&#8217;s 30 Of Their Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: il0venostalgia

#20 I’m This Old

This Page Is Dedicated To Sentimental Nostalgia, And Here&#8217;s 30 Of Their Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: il0venostalgia

#21 My Mum Had These In The 70s

This Page Is Dedicated To Sentimental Nostalgia, And Here&#8217;s 30 Of Their Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: il0venostalgia

#22 This Is True

This Page Is Dedicated To Sentimental Nostalgia, And Here&#8217;s 30 Of Their Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: il0venostalgia

#23 I Think He Was A Trust Baby! Or Maybe

This Page Is Dedicated To Sentimental Nostalgia, And Here&#8217;s 30 Of Their Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: il0venostalgia

#24 What Is This For?

This Page Is Dedicated To Sentimental Nostalgia, And Here&#8217;s 30 Of Their Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: il0venostalgia

#25 What Are These?

This Page Is Dedicated To Sentimental Nostalgia, And Here&#8217;s 30 Of Their Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: il0venostalgia

#26 Did You Have One Of These?

This Page Is Dedicated To Sentimental Nostalgia, And Here&#8217;s 30 Of Their Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: il0venostalgia

#27 How Many TV Channels Did You Have As A Kid?

This Page Is Dedicated To Sentimental Nostalgia, And Here&#8217;s 30 Of Their Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: il0venostalgia

#28 What Was Your First Ever Mobile Cell Phone?

This Page Is Dedicated To Sentimental Nostalgia, And Here&#8217;s 30 Of Their Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: il0venostalgia

#29 I’m This Old

This Page Is Dedicated To Sentimental Nostalgia, And Here&#8217;s 30 Of Their Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: il0venostalgia

#30 At What Temperature Is The Filling?

This Page Is Dedicated To Sentimental Nostalgia, And Here&#8217;s 30 Of Their Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: il0venostalgia

#31 I Always Wanted The Car

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Let Your Feelings Out And I Will Try To Help (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
30 Times People Found Such Great Things In Thrift Stores, Flea Markets, And Garage Sales, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Supernatural 8.07 Preview – Castiel Returns! Plus, Misha Collins Teases What’s Next for the Angel
3 min read
Dec, 21, 2011
I Photographed The Streets Of Old Dhaka In The Rain
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2025
Creative Dad Turns His Kids Into Superheroes With Pop-Culture Mugs
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.