This Page Is Dedicated To Sentimental Nostalgia, And Here’s 30 Of Their Best Posts (New Pics)

Who doesn’t love a trip down memory lane? We probably all like to reminisce about the good old days when the only care we had was what animated show was coming up next on the telly. Nostalgia for past decades exploded with the phenomenon of Stranger Things. It made us love ’80s fashion, glam rock, and even mullets.
But the ’80s isn’t the only decade that we’re feeling nostalgic for. So the “X” (Twitter) page I Love Nostalgia posts pics from the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, and ’00s to cater to all our tastes. Those of us who lived through those times can have a wonderful nostalgia trip. And those who were too young to experience it can get a glimpse of what life sans smartphones was like.
This is our third time featuring ‘I Love Nostalgia’ on Bored Panda. And we’ve reached out to its creator, Ian Wright, again. This time, he told us what’s new since the last time his page got featured on Bored Panda and why he appreciates the younger generation’s love for the ’80s.
#1 Total Carnage
#2 The Real Struggle In The 70s And 80s, Maybe Even 90s
#3 Do You Remember Using These Exact Video Tapes?
#4 You’re Old
#5 I’m This Old
#6 Only Those Old Enough Know What It Is. Do You Know And Did You Ever Manage To Tear It Properly?
#7 I’m This Old
#8 These Kids Are Couple Today
#9 Did You Have A Stereo Hifi Like This?
#10 Only Those Old Enough Know What The Little Compartment In The Handle Is
#11 Casserole Dish
#12
#13 Just A Quick Reply To Confirm That Just Like Me, You Didn’t Really Know What You Were Doing, But It Was Better Than What You Was Supposed To Be Doing
#14 I’m This Old
#15 Can You See It?
#16 This Is True
#17 It’s A Pen And A Clock. A Pen Clock. We Had It Good In The 80s!
#18 Did You Learn To Type On A Typewriter Or A Computer Keyboard?
#19 I Am From This Generation
#20 I’m This Old
#21 My Mum Had These In The 70s
#22 This Is True
#23 I Think He Was A Trust Baby! Or Maybe
#24 What Is This For?
#25 What Are These?
#26 Did You Have One Of These?
#27 How Many TV Channels Did You Have As A Kid?
#28 What Was Your First Ever Mobile Cell Phone?
#29 I’m This Old
#30 At What Temperature Is The Filling?
#31 I Always Wanted The Car
