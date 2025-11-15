I Illustrated A Series On Mental Health (9 Pics)

by

Hello everyone, I wanted to share a series I illustrated called “sometimes” a series of personal scenarios that I’ve been working on and yet still feel vulnerable expressing. I’ve been sketching these out for months and now I finally have them feeling right to share.

One of the reasons I was inspired to draw this was to open deeper conversations with others about emotions by drawing these out.

My IG is Tranimated for more.

More info: Instagram

#1

I Illustrated A Series On Mental Health (9 Pics)

#2

I Illustrated A Series On Mental Health (9 Pics)

#3

I Illustrated A Series On Mental Health (9 Pics)

#4

I Illustrated A Series On Mental Health (9 Pics)

#5

I Illustrated A Series On Mental Health (9 Pics)

#6

I Illustrated A Series On Mental Health (9 Pics)

#7

I Illustrated A Series On Mental Health (9 Pics)

#8

I Illustrated A Series On Mental Health (9 Pics)

#9

I Illustrated A Series On Mental Health (9 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Is Kim Plath Really Changing Her Entire Life?
3 min read
Aug, 31, 2022
I Photographed Over 200 Families With Rescued Dogs To Inspire Others To Adopt
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
NYT Wordle Hints And Answers For 07-September-2025
3 min read
Sep, 6, 2025
P-Heck: Mind-Blowing Pakaging
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Meet The Cast Of “The Devil’s Hour”
3 min read
Jun, 22, 2022
40 Women Are Sharing The Dumbest Things That Have Ever Been Mansplained To Them
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.