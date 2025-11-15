Hey Pandas, Tell Me About A Time Where A Gut Feeling Or Quick Thinking Saved Your Life? (Closed)

It can be any true story.
#1
Not mine, my dog!
I had the sweetest, most quiet lapdog that ever existed. Her calm nature made her ideal for visiting hospices, which she often did. She would let anyone stroke her, curl up on anyone’s lap and never barked.
Once, we were on holiday and out for a nice walk in the country. A man was walking towards us on the footpath and she started growling. We were so confused because she literally never growled before. We diverted down a side path and the man came down it as well. She kept looking back and growling the whole way.
We made it back to the car, got in and she’s staring out the window, growling at the bushes. My misses saw movement and was sure she saw someone with a knife. We phoned the police, who turned up quite quickly, and they found the same guy hiding in the bushes. The most worrying aspect, there was already blood on his knife!
We were later called by the police who told us that the man has been charged with murder!!! We had to give statements to our local police and were told that we might be called as witnesses!
#2
Mine is me and my family had a super sweet great daine and my family was out at a dinner for my sister and I didn’t feel like coming. So it’s probably like 11:30 and I was sitting on the couch watching tv and I here the back door k**b rattling and I was like “oh shoot I’m about to die” then I hear a window trying to open up. Well all the windows are locked so the guy goes around the back the house to are back yard and opens up the door and my huge great daine goes into wolf mode and seriously goes crazy and runs at this guy with like her feather showing and growling and I have never seen a grown man run that fast in my life.
#3
True story: I was really young and I was playing on the trampoline and I had been thirsty for awhile then but I had that feeling that I should get some water. I went to get some and came back the trampoline was torn I don’t think it would’ve killed me but it did save a lot of medical money.
#4
My grandpas cat hates all of us, one day he was kind enough to allow us to hold him. It was my turn to hold him and my grandpa accidentally dropped his beer onto the ground he climbed up me and gashed my neck with his claws. He was about to slice my neck with his claws so I chucked him into a pillow. He lost a pillow but luckily not his grandson.
#5
not me but an old family story. so when my mom’s side of the family was getting ready to get on a ship to come to america, the grandmother got sick so they missed the ship. unfortunately the ship sank at sea in a really bad storm, so if my great, great, great, great, great, grandma had not gotten sick me my mom and almost everyone on my mom’s side of the family would not exist.
#6
I was about 6, and me and my grandpa were in a park. We were talking to some people while me and their kids played under some big trees. We all met up and talked under the trees (pre-covid). Me and my grandpa walked away. About 15 minutes later, a massive branch fell right where we were standing.
#7
I was riding my bike around a campground, and came to a small cross section that a lot of cars went on. I was listening to music so I wasn’t rly paying to much attention to anything else. Something in my gut said to turn of my music, and I’m glad I did because if I hadn’t I probably wouldn’t have heard a cat coming around the corner
#8
Well, it might not have saved my life, but when I was playing tennis, a ball was heading straight for my face, and I just dodged it, I was really surprised!
