Dave Grohl’s Wife Knew About His Cheating Habit Long Before He Confessed, Insider Claims

Dave Grohl’s wife, Jordyn Blum, has been turning to her friends for support after the rockstar confessed that he had cheated and welcomed a new baby with another woman.
However, Blum’s friends reveal that Jordyn may have known of this news long before the announcement.
A source told New York Post that everyone felt “sorry” for Blum, who had been married to Grohl since 2003, adding that “she’s a nice, wonderful woman.”
Grohl shocked fans when his infidelity was made public on Instagram
An insider says Blum “knew” that Grohl had strayed from their marriage, but wasn’t aware of its extent. They also wonder if this was the first time he’s cheated.
“I’ve recently become a father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” Grohl posted on September 10.
“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her,” he continued. “I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”
Grohl concluded by saying, “We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”
The “Monkey Wrench” musician currently shares three daughters with Blum: Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.
Grohl has always been flirty towards women, which has caused issues in his marriage
Sources say his 21 years of marriage didn’t go by without any bumps.
“Dave’s flirty behavior has been a hurdle in their marriage,” an insider told People. “It’s been hurtful to Jordyn.”
With this information, not everyone was surprised to learn Grohl had been cheating.
“We keep reading over and over again how heartbroken everyone is because Dave was supposed to be ‘the good guy,’ the rock star that didn’t have to do those rock star things,” a source claims. “And people are crazy about the guy, but there is a rock star side.”
His history of cheating is also on full display with the recent statement from his ex-wife Jennifer Youngblood, who ended their marriage due to his unfaithful habits.
Since then, Blum has been seen out in public without her wedding ring
Grohl’s wife was spotted on September 17 during her first outing since the musician’s confession. She was seen leaving a tennis lesson without her diamond sparkler.
When she was photographed with Grohl back in August, many noticed she hadn’t been wearing her ring, even though the two seemed to be getting along.
