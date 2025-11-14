Hey Pandas, What Is One Thing You Have Experienced That You Don’t Think Anyone Else Has? (Closed)

by

Just curious.

#1

I once skidded on my bike underneath a car and came out the other side.

#2

One time my Dad was talking to someone through his airpods, but I couldn’t see them. So I thought he was talking to me, so I just kept talking to him. I just had a whole conversation with him. He then said, “Um, I’m talking to someone on my Airpods” And he didn’t even correct me when I was talking to him for like, a good five minutes. XD

#3

I’ve been crushed under a snowmobile. Was on one with my best friends dad and her. My dad and my two sisters were on a separate snowmobile behind us. He thought he saw a different path and decided to take it. The path dropped of and I ended up underneath the snowmobile for quite a while. I was completely fine. But I will never forget it.

#4

I was almost run over by a giant snow tube.

