I Have Been Drawing For More Than 10 Years (4 Pics)

by

Hello, my name is Kirill, I am a digital artist from Montenegro. Drawing art is my hobby and I have been doing it for 10 years. I started drawing after being inspired by drawings in my father’s sketchbook. Since then, I have been learning to draw mostly on my own. All this time I developed my own style of drawing and still continue to improve it. Each drawing takes me from several days to several weeks. For example, I created a drawing with red warriors for four years.

If you want to see my drawings or start following me on social networks, then you can follow the link to my ArtStation.

You can purchase digital copies of my work for further printing in my store on InspireUplift.

More info: inspireuplift.com

