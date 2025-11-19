The Best Engagement Photos Of 2025 Have Just Been Announced, And Here Are The Top 40 Ones

Each year, we’re blown away by the incredible talent within the global photography community—and 2025 was no exception. We received thousands of submissions from photographers around the world, each one capturing love in its own unique way.
With the help of this year’s esteemed guest judges—Sara Rogers, Thien Tong, and Dylan Howell—we carefully selected 50 winning images for the Junebug Weddings 2025 Best of the Best Engagement Photo Collection.
From quiet, intimate moments to big, dramatic views, this collection shows just how powerful and beautiful love can be—no matter where or how it’s celebrated.
More info: junebugweddings.com
#1 Natalia Swiader, Natalia Swiader Photography, Edinburgh, Scotland
#2 Taylor Ollason, Taylor Ollason Photography, Pittsburgh, Pa, USA
#3 Lisa Mcwhirter, Mcwhirter Elopements, Loftsalahellir Cave, Iceland
#4 Taylor Dawning, Cannon Beach, Oregon, USA
#5 Lukas Atmaja, Ceritera Kita
#6 Ashlyn Mondoux, Justthedaisies, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
#7 Azhar Baizan, Malang, Indonesia
#8 Benjamin Lane & Sirjana Singh, Tinted Photography, Queenstown, New Zealand
#9 Leonardus Aditya, Bare Odds, Lanceline Dunes, Perth, Australia
#10 Emanuel A. Kristanto, Axioo Bali, Bali, Indonesia
#11 Maggie Mattinson, Maggie Grace Photography, Glencoe, Scotland
#12 John Loongm, Jl Photography
#13 Aisha Khan, Ama By Aisha, White Sands, NM, USA
#14 Donna Smith, Donna Marie Photography, Hatcher Pass, Alaska
#15 Feng Jing Chua, Takepikchua, Genting Highlands, Malaysia
#16 Louis Gan, Louis Gan Photography, Mount Bromo , Indonesia
#17 Maria Salgueiro, Mulher Photography, Sintra, Portugal
#18 Matteo Fagiolino, Matteo Fagiolino Photography, El Cotillo, Fuerteventura, Spain
#19 Patricia Carvalho, Patricia De Carvalho Fotografia, Sintra, Portugal
#20 Toh Seng Hong, Soju & Shots, Vietnam
#21 Aurora Ceriani, Yidaki Studio, Lake Como, Italy
#22 Cathy Lessard, Cathy Lessard Photographe, Quebec City, QC, Canada
#23 Emett Sclabassi, Emett Joseph Photography, Olympic National Park, WA, USA
#24 Emily Serrell, Emily Serrell Photography, Whistler, BC, Canada
#25 Jordan Voth, Jordan Voth Photography, Port Angeles, Wa, USA
#26 Manuel Aldana, La Fortuna, Lake Atitlán, Guatemala
#27 Rochelle Hansen, Love Wilder, Port Douglas, Queensland, Australia
#28 Sam Nappi, Sam Nappi Photography, Naples, Maine, USA
#29 James Wolf, James Wolf Photography, Rocky Mountain National Park, Co, USA
#30 Justene Bartkowski, Jbaby Photo & Video, Dalton, Pa, USA
#31 Kasey Powell, Kasey Powell Weddings, Outer Banks, NC, USA
#32 Lorryn Smit, Lorryn Smit Photography, Seoul, South Korea
#33 Lyndsey Greene, Lyndsey Greene Photography, Uniontown, Wa, USA
#34 Tania Salim, Bali, Indonesia
#35 Amir Amran, The Honey Oaks, East Coast Park, Singapore
#36 Fer Juaristi, San Miguel De Allende, Mexico
#37 Janet Kaczmarek, Mallorca, Spain
#38 Sibin Jacko, Wedartistry, Dubai Old City, Uae
#39 Lauren Eichar, Eichar Photography
#40 Axioo, Bali, Indonesia
