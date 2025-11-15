Hey Pandas, What Is Your Sexuality And When And How Did You Realize It? (Closed)

Please no hate on anyone’s sexuality, and no homophobes or biphobes.
#1
It started some time ago. I thought I was bisexual. Then I thought I was non binary and bisexual. Then nb and pan. I never really questioned my attraction to women. Then I did. Non binary and gay. Now I prefer they/them but you can refer to me as he/him or he/they. Whichever you want. So yeah I’m gay. The end
#2
I think I am demipansexual (which means I can get attracted to any gender but I need to have an emotional bond with them first) I found this out when I realized it was really hard for me to get a crush but I was still attracted to all genders. I thought I was asexual at first but I felt like that didn’t fit me. I am also agender but I am fine with any pronouns (agender means i pretty much just exist as a blob)
#3
I’m aromantic and asexual and I realised when I asked Google why I don’t get crushes 😂
#4
I am bisexual and discovered it by having on having crushes on boys and girls. Also, by watching Dream SMP and Hermitcraft ;D
#5
I started feeling less and less attracted to boys and found girls more attractive. I first thought I was bisexual and went through a VERY long questioning period, and eventually decided that, hey, guess I’m a lesbian, that’s pretty cool :D.
Although now I’m kinda questioning my sexuality a bit again. (I still like girls and I truly believe I am a lesbian, I’m more questioning the asexuality side of things and where I fit on the spectrum).
#6
I am a biromantic lesbian. I have gone through about a month of questioning my sexuality but I think biromantic lesbian/homosexual suits me. I am romantically attracted to boys and girls so I thought I was bisexual for a while but now I realize I am not sexually attracted to boys at all, and the thought of a naked boy is disgusting, but I am sexually attracted to girls. I am not sure if this will change or if I am too young to decide or think about sexual attraction, but this is the label I think suits me.
#7
i was playing the kiss list on episode when i realized i was bi. i kept choosing the girls
#8
Oh boy, I had such a fun time figuring it out
At first I was convinced I was a girl, and bisexual
Then I thought ‘nope; I’m lesbian’
Started to question my gender and decided I was NB, and bisexual
More questioning, and I now identify as he/him/his
More questioning about my sexuality…
I’m bisexual :>
